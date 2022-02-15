 
world
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Reuters

Omicron threat remains high in east Europe: WHO

By
Reuters

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Ambulances are seen on a road outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia February 1, 2022. — Reuters
Ambulances are seen on a road outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia February 1, 2022. — Reuters

  • WHO warns new wave of Omicron infections moving towards east of Europe.
  • WHO's warning comes at a time when several European countries have hinted at easing curbs.
  • "...this worrying situation is not the moment to lift measures," WHO says.

A new wave of infections from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is moving towards the east of Europe, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday, urging authorities to improve vaccination and other measures.

Over the past two weeks, cases of COVID-19 have more than doubled in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Russia and Ukraine, WHO's Europe regional director Hans Kluge said in a statement.

The comments come at a time when several European countries including the Czech Republic and Poland have hinted at easing of COVID-19 restrictions next month if daily infection numbers kept falling. 

The WHO, however, stressed the continued need for measures such as rapid testing and masking, saying over 165 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded so far across the WHO European region, with 25,000 deaths in the past week.

"Faced with the Omicron tidal wave, and with Delta still circulating widely in the east, this worrying situation is not the moment to lift measures that we know work in reducing the spread of COVID-19," Kluge said.

He also called on governments to examine local reasons for low vaccination rates. Less than 40% of those aged over 60 in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, he said.

More From World:

Elon Musk donated over $5.7 billion in Tesla stock to charity

Elon Musk donated over $5.7 billion in Tesla stock to charity
Border blockade: Canadian police arrest 11 people, seize weapons

Border blockade: Canadian police arrest 11 people, seize weapons
US, UK agree 'window for diplomacy' remains over Ukraine

US, UK agree 'window for diplomacy' remains over Ukraine
Iran says nuclear deal ‘at hand’ but sanctions must be ‘truly lifted’

Iran says nuclear deal ‘at hand’ but sanctions must be ‘truly lifted’
Russia keeps door open for diplomacy as Ukraine hints at concessions

Russia keeps door open for diplomacy as Ukraine hints at concessions
Russia ready to open fire on foreign vessels that illegally enter its territorial waters

Russia ready to open fire on foreign vessels that illegally enter its territorial waters
Jury retires in Altaf Hussain's terrorism trial to consider verdict

Jury retires in Altaf Hussain's terrorism trial to consider verdict
Fire breaks out at Iranian military base

Fire breaks out at Iranian military base
Four missing Afghan women activists released: UN

Four missing Afghan women activists released: UN
Canada police arrest protesters, mayor says border bridge crisis over

Canada police arrest protesters, mayor says border bridge crisis over
US says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

US says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine
Two men die as train hits them while taking selfies

Two men die as train hits them while taking selfies

Latest

view all