 
world
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Reuters

Ukraine's Parliament approves state of emergency

By
Reuters

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Ukrainian lawmakers attend a session of parliament in Kyiv, Ukraine February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
Ukrainian lawmakers attend a session of parliament in Kyiv, Ukraine February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed introducing a nationwide state of emergency earlier on Wednesday.
  • The declaration means that Ukraine can impose restrictions on the freedom of movement. 
  • It also gives authorities a right to impose a curfew and ban mass gatherings and strikes.

 The Ukrainian parliament has approved a declaration of a state of emergency in the entire country, except for two eastern regions where it has already been in place since 2014.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed introducing a nationwide state of emergency earlier on Wednesday, as the country braces for a possible large scale military offensive from Russia.

The state of emergency comes into force at midnight local time (1000 GMT). It will last 30 days and can be extended for another 30 days.

Related items

The declaration means that Ukraine can impose restrictions on the freedom of movement of conscripted reservists and curbs on the distribution of information and media, as well as introduce personal document checks.

It also gives authorities a right to impose a curfew and ban mass gatherings and strikes.

More From World:

US says Russian force 'near 100%' for Ukraine invasion

US says Russian force 'near 100%' for Ukraine invasion
Long-delayed torture bill gets green light in Thai parliament

Long-delayed torture bill gets green light in Thai parliament
Ukraine says another sweeping cyberattack underway as state websites and banks hit

Ukraine says another sweeping cyberattack underway as state websites and banks hit
Russia evacuates diplomats from Ukraine, takes down mission flags

Russia evacuates diplomats from Ukraine, takes down mission flags
Ukraine declares state of emergency, summons citizens home from Russia

Ukraine declares state of emergency, summons citizens home from Russia
Man loses legs, fingers after eating leftover noodles

Man loses legs, fingers after eating leftover noodles

UK's Russia sanctions pose no risk to finance sector: BoE's Bailey

UK's Russia sanctions pose no risk to finance sector: BoE's Bailey
Woman kidnaps ex-husband after knowing about his second marriage

Woman kidnaps ex-husband after knowing about his second marriage
US and allies step up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine

US and allies step up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine
Watch: How did the Ukraine-Russia crisis begin?

Watch: How did the Ukraine-Russia crisis begin?

WATCH: Putin tells off spy chief on recognition of Russian-held separatist regions in Ukraine

WATCH: Putin tells off spy chief on recognition of Russian-held separatist regions in Ukraine

Donbas Eastern Ukraine: Flashpoint in Russia's escalating crisis

Donbas Eastern Ukraine: Flashpoint in Russia's escalating crisis

Latest

view all