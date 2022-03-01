FM Qureshi thanks Romanian counterpart for facilitating evacuation of Pakistanis from Ukraine

Foreign Minister of Romania Bogdan Aurescu (L) and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — Twitter/ AFP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Romania Bogdan Aurescu to discuss the evacuation of Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the two ministers also reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sharing Pakistan’s perspective, Qureshi noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his recent visit to Moscow, had regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and stressed that conflict was not in anyone’s interest as they hit developing countries the hardest economically.

He also underlined the indispensability of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve disputes.

Conveying his appreciation for the assistance rendered by the Romanian side in the evacuation process of Pakistanis in Ukraine, Qureshi looked forward to continued and swift facilitation in border crossing of Pakistani students and community members.

Meanwhile, Aurescu assured of Romania’s full support and cooperation in the evacuation process and the two ministers agreed to remain in close contact.