 
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Web Desk

FM Qureshi thanks Romanian counterpart for facilitating evacuation of Pakistanis from Ukraine

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Foreign Minister of Romania Bogdan Aurescu (L) and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — Twitter/ AFP
 Foreign Minister of Romania Bogdan Aurescu (L) and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — Twitter/ AFP
  • Two ministers review bilateral relations and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.
  • Qureshi notes that PM Khan in his recent visit to Moscow had regretted latest situation between Russia and Ukraine.
  • Aurescu assures Pakistan of Romania’s full support and cooperation in the evacuation process.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Romania Bogdan Aurescu to discuss the evacuation of Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the two ministers also reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sharing Pakistan’s perspective, Qureshi noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his recent visit to Moscow, had regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and stressed that conflict was not in anyone’s interest as they hit developing countries the hardest economically. 

He also underlined the indispensability of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve disputes.

Conveying his appreciation for the assistance rendered by the Romanian side in the evacuation process of Pakistanis in Ukraine, Qureshi looked forward to continued and swift facilitation in border crossing of Pakistani students and community members.  

Meanwhile, Aurescu assured of Romania’s full support and cooperation in the evacuation process and the two ministers agreed to remain in close contact.

More From Pakistan:

Watch: Lion almost attacks Hareem Shah

Watch: Lion almost attacks Hareem Shah

Explainer: How is PECA against freedom of expression?

Explainer: How is PECA against freedom of expression?
Islamabad High court declares 16-year-old girls' marriage illegal

Islamabad High court declares 16-year-old girls' marriage illegal
TikTok launches awareness campaign about dangerous challenges, hoaxes

TikTok launches awareness campaign about dangerous challenges, hoaxes
Karachi police to follow new safety protocols after recent attack

Karachi police to follow new safety protocols after recent attack
Meeting between Shahbaz Sharif, PML-Q leaders delayed

Meeting between Shahbaz Sharif, PML-Q leaders delayed
HEC extends deadline for international scholarship

HEC extends deadline for international scholarship
PM Imran Khan meets Chaudhrys of PML-Q in Lahore

PM Imran Khan meets Chaudhrys of PML-Q in Lahore
SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of polls on Faisal Vawda's vacant Senate seat

SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of polls on Faisal Vawda's vacant Senate seat
Dr Nasira Khatoon appointed Karachi University's acting vice-chancellor

Dr Nasira Khatoon appointed Karachi University's acting vice-chancellor
PM Imran Khan announces 5-year tax relief for overseas investors

PM Imran Khan announces 5-year tax relief for overseas investors
Looks like no one assisted PM Imran Khan properly over PECA ordinance: IHC

Looks like no one assisted PM Imran Khan properly over PECA ordinance: IHC

Latest

view all