Dead shark found hanging outside school

Friday May 06, 2022

A dead shark was found hanging outside a US school.— Greg Jeanneau
  • Dead shark hangs from rafters in school courtyard in Florida, US.
  • Some students claim it was prank by senior students.
  • Marine fisheries biologists at FWCC are studying photos to identify shark species.

A dead shark was found hanging from the rafters outside Ponte Vedra High School in Florida, United States, NDTV reported.

A group of students was horrified when they saw the shark.

Students captured some photos and handed them to local media outlets. One of the students, who refused to disclose their identity, claimed that the incident was a prank by a senior student.

The officials at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWCC) said that a group of five students from the school hung the shark in the school courtyard on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the shark had been caught on Tuesday night. It was frozen before being hanged.

Jim Gelsleichter, associate professor of biology and director of the Coastal and Marine Biology Flagship Programme at the University of North Florida, said that it could be a sandbar shark.

“That is a prohibitive species in Florida, and so we are not able to land those particular species and that's really because the sandbar, their populations have been pretty depleted over the past several decades from overfishing," he explained.

Marine fisheries biologists at FWCC are studying the photos to identify the shark species.

