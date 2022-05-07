PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses desire to strengthen multi-faceted relationship with EU

— Photo by author.

PM Shehbaz underscores importance of regular high-level exchanges between two sides.

Expresses desire for strengthening this multi-faceted relationship in diverse sectors.

EU delegation charge d’affaires affirms EU’s commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan led by Charge d’ Affaires Thomas Seiler Saturday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to congratulated him on assuming office.



According to a statement released by the Foreign Office, PM Shehbaz thanked the Charge d’Affaires for his felicitations and underlined the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with the EU and its member states.

“The premier highlighted the strong economic, trade and investment ties between Pakistan and EU and expressed his desire for further strengthening this multi-faceted relationship in diverse sectors including climate change and legal migration,” the statement read.

PM Shehbaz also underscored the importance of regular high-level exchanges between the two sides to deepen bilateral collaboration and enhance mutual cooperation on issues of peace and stability in the regional and international context.

During the conversation, the Charge d’Affaires affirmed the EU’s commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

The Foreign Office noted that Pakistan and the EU are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Events marking this milestone are envisaged to be held both in Islamabad and Brussels.