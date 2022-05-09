 
world
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

'He needs mama hug': Elon Musk gets scolded by mother, proves moms are boss

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

Maye Musk (left) with Elon Musk (right) at the Oscars Vanity Fair party, February 27, 2017.—Reuters
Maye Musk (left) with Elon Musk (right) at the Oscar's Vanity Fair party, February 27, 2017.—Reuters

One of the world's richest men, Elon Musk getting scolded by his mother, that too just around mother's day, is proof that mothers are the boss even if you are billionaire and own the world's biggest companies.

The Tesla and Space X CEO recently published a tweet speaking of his mysterious death. He said, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowing' ya."

Social media users could not figure out whether Musk was joking around or being serious. Many people responded to his tweet with support saying they would not let him die and protect him at any cost. Some said the world needed him. 

A user even joked and pointed out the market, saying, "bro the markets are not THAT bad yet," referring to Musk's Twitter deal.

Musk's mother, however, had a typical motherly response. She publicly berated her billionaire son telling him his tweet was not funny.

Musk's fans, as always, rallied to support him. They even reassured mama Musk that things are going to be fine. 

A user said, "He needs a Mama Hug. Thank you for being a great Mother! Hope we younger ones can all be like you too! ????"

Mothers could relate to Maye's feelings. A fellow mom commented, "From one mom to another, I didn’t think so either! Hope you’ve had a great Mother’s Day! ♥️????"

Maye Musk is a best-selling international author, a supermodel, and a dietician besides being Elon Musk's mother.  

More From World:

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis
Bitcoin falls to lowest since January, in line with tumbling stock markets

Bitcoin falls to lowest since January, in line with tumbling stock markets
Man blows up family by setting vehicle on fire, kills himself by jumping into well

Man blows up family by setting vehicle on fire, kills himself by jumping into well
'Thank you little angel': Indian girl donates her piggybank savings to Sri Lanka

'Thank you little angel': Indian girl donates her piggybank savings to Sri Lanka
Temples in Karnataka play Hanuman Chalisa at 5am 'to counter Azan'

Temples in Karnataka play Hanuman Chalisa at 5am 'to counter Azan'
California cops responding to noise complaints start dancing at Punjabi wedding

California cops responding to noise complaints start dancing at Punjabi wedding

Eatery closed after customer finds snakeskin in food

Eatery closed after customer finds snakeskin in food
Sixty feared dead in bombing of Ukraine school; G7 condemns Putin

Sixty feared dead in bombing of Ukraine school; G7 condemns Putin
Over 40,000 Sikhs vote in secessionist Khalistan Referendum in Italy

Over 40,000 Sikhs vote in secessionist Khalistan Referendum in Italy
US first lady Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

US first lady Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine
Saudi Arabia's King Salman hospitalised for 'examinations': report

Saudi Arabia's King Salman hospitalised for 'examinations': report
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance becomes first Indian company to cross $100b annual revenue

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance becomes first Indian company to cross $100b annual revenue

Latest

view all