Election likely in Pakistan before appointment of new army chief: Khawaja Asif

LONDON: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Wednesday revealed the possibility of the general election in Pakistan being held in November, prior to the appointment of the new army chief.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, the defence minister said that there is a possibility that the caretaker government will leave before November and a new government will come into power.

Regarding the extension of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, he said that the army chief had announced that he wasn’t seeking an extension in his tenure.



“I welcome his decision as it has closed the door on speculations,” he said, adding that the former army chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif, too, had never "directly or indirectly demanded an extension".

Gen Bajwa will remain in office till November 2022, after his three-year tenure was extended in 2019.

'Process of army chief's appointment should be institutionalised'

Asif further mentioned that if Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed’s name would be on the seniority list, the coalition government will consider him for the post. “All names present on the seniority list will be considered,” he asserted.



“There is a sanctity of the army and should not be a topic of discussion in the public domain,” he said, adding that the process of appointment of the army chief should now be “institutionalised” just how it happens in the judiciary.

Referring to the political upheaval last month in the wake of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan and the Supreme Court’s verdict, the defence minister said: “What happened last month gave us [the coalition government] the opportunity to start afresh”.

“I believe that the process of [the] army chief’s appointment should 100% be based on merit. Moreover, it is an important issue and should not be the subject of political debate,” he added.

'Popular leader'

In a bid to protect his political interests and the continuation of his rule over the country, former prime minister Imran Khan wanted to bring an army chief of his choice, BBC Urdu quoted Asif as saying.

Asif further added that his government was not toppled over to stop his interference in the process of appointing the new army chief.

The defence minister maintained that it is the discretion of the prime minister to select one of the names sent by the army. The PML-N leader admitted that Khan is a “popular leader” but he has failed to deliver.

“He [Imran Khan] is hiding his failures behind two or three statements. Khan is playing the religion card and retreating from the anti-US narrative,” he added.

