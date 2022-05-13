 
entertainment
Friday May 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles officially opens Trinity college new building

By
Web Desk

Friday May 13, 2022

Prince Charles officially opens Trinity college new building
Prince Charles officially opens Trinity college new building

Heir to British throne Prince Charles officially opened Trinity College, Oxford’s new building that features world-class facilities for teaching, public outreach and residential accommodation.

The Clarence House shared photos of the Prince of Wales, officially opening Trinity’s new Levine Building - the first major upgrade of the college’s academic facilities in 50 years.

Marking the official opening, the Prince met with staff and students to unveil a memorial stone and tour the campus grounds.

Later, the prince joined a discussion with Baroness Amos and students from the Amos Bursary about Opportunity Oxford.

The programme helps to prepare talented UK offer-holders from under-represented backgrounds for successful undergraduate careers at Oxford University.

