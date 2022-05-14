 
world
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Reuters

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID-19

By
Reuters

Saturday May 14, 2022

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020.—Reuters
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020.—Reuters

  • Ardern will be required to isolate until morning of May 21.
  • Office says her symptoms are moderate, not severe.
  • She says her daughter Neve had tested positive on Wednesday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tested positive for COVID-19 with moderate symptoms, her office said in a statement on Saturday.

She will not be in parliament for the government's emissions reduction plan on Monday and the budget on Thursday, but "travel arrangements for her trade mission to the United States are unaffected at this stage," the statement said.

Ardern had been symptomatic since Friday evening, returning a weak positive at night and a clear positive on Saturday morning on a rapid antigen test, it said.

She has been in isolation since Sunday, when her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive, it said.

Due to the positive test, Ardern will be required to isolate until the morning of May 21, undertaking what duties she can remotely.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will address media in her place on Monday.

"This is a milestone week for the Government and I'm gutted I can't be there for it," Ardern said in the statement.

"Our emissions reduction plan sets the path to achieve our carbon zero goal and the budget addresses the long-term future and security of New Zealand's health system," she said. "But as I said earlier in the week isolating with COVID-19 is a very kiwi experience this year and my family is no different."

Ardern also said on Saturday that her daughter Neve had tested positive on Wednesday.

"Despite best efforts, unfortunately I’ve joined the rest of my family and have tested positive for COVID 19," Ardern posted on her official Instagram page.

More From World:

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed elected UAE president

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed elected UAE president
I'm still focused on the job, says Twitter CEO after Elon Musk puts deal on hold

I'm still focused on the job, says Twitter CEO after Elon Musk puts deal on hold
27 killed in fire in Indian capital

27 killed in fire in Indian capital
Israeli police beat mourners at funeral of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Israeli police beat mourners at funeral of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
Watch: Couple showcase their judo skills at wedding ceremony

Watch: Couple showcase their judo skills at wedding ceremony
Thousands mourn at Jerusalem funeral for Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israel

Thousands mourn at Jerusalem funeral for Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israel
Bride and groom set themselves on fire, guests amused

Bride and groom set themselves on fire, guests amused
'Baseless propaganda': Taliban spokesperson refutes reports of ban on men, women dining together

'Baseless propaganda': Taliban spokesperson refutes reports of ban on men, women dining together
Two-headed snake set to celebrate its 17th birthday, scientists astonished

Two-headed snake set to celebrate its 17th birthday, scientists astonished
A profile: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan — the much loved and revered ruler

A profile: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan — the much loved and revered ruler
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away

Latest

view all