Now hear PM Shehbaz's corruption cases, Imran urges SC after Article 63(A) verdict

Mulling over date for Islamabad long march, Imran Khan says.

"I am thankful [to] the Supreme Court," PTI chairman says.

Will not allow imposition of "thieves" on country, Khan vows.

KOHAT: Former prime minister Imran Khan Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to hear the alleged corruption cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family after he hailed the top court's decision on Article 63(A).

In a major development, the SC today ruled that the votes of dissident members of the Parliament (MPs), cast against their parliamentary party's directives, cannot be counted.

The five-member larger bench announced a split decision. The majority of judges, including Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, refused to allow parliamentarians from voting against the party directives under the four instances mentioned in Article 63(A) of the Constitution.

Although no PTI member voted for Shehbaz during the prime minister's election, several party members had voted for Hamza Shahbaz in the Punjab chief minister election — leaving his fate hanging in the balance.

In his address during the Kohat jalsa, the PTI chairman praised the Supreme Court's decision and said the apex court with the verdict has ensured Pakistan's morality does not diminish.

"I am thankful that the Supreme Court rejected the votes of the people who sell their vote and betray their constituents and democracy," the ex-prime minister said.

But Khan did not stop there and requested the top court to hear PM Shehbaz and his family's corruption cases as the incumbent government had "destroyed" the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) — the body probing their cases.

Former FIA director Dr Mohammad Rizwan passed away due to a heart attack and another official who was probing their corruption cases also suffered a heart attack, Khan said and asked the apex court to hear the cases as it was tantamount to "daylight robbery".

The PTI chairman said if the Sharif family and others get a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) now, then no one will fear looting the country and dacoits will rule.

"Supreme Court judges, it is your responsibility to hear their cases."

Khan said when Shehbaz became the prime minister, the cases against him were withdrawn, and a similar thing took place with Hamza as the PML-N president had "FIA officials probing their cases finished".

Asif Zardari 'enjoying'

Moving on, the PTI chairman said Shehbaz desperately wanted to become prime minister and had gotten an achkan made for himself, but now, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was "enjoying" the government.

"PML-N is receiving flak and Zardari is enjoying that," he said.

Khan added that three "stooges" — PM Shehbaz, Zardari, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman — had put in all efforts to oust the PTI government. "And Zardari is not only occupying the Centre but Sindh as well."

Khan said during the PTI's tenure, Pakistan was in agreement with Russia to get petroleum products and wheat at a 30% cheaper rate.

The PTI chairman said the Americans would not give Pakistan dollars as it would want the government to "serve it".

No choice to remain 'neutral'

Khan said that "Allah has not given us the choice to remain neutral" and stressed that there was no intermediate way.

The PTI chairman said the incumbent government tells us that our officials were not competent enough.

"So, where is your experience now if you were capable? You have destroyed the country's economy. People said Shehbaz is experienced and wakes up at 7am in the morning. Where is Shehbaz Sharif? All of them are hiding now."

Khan reiterated that when the PTI government was ousted, the economy was stable and there was a substantial inflow of dollars in the country.

"We developed a scheme for overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country. During our term in power, there was historic agricultural growth and exports, and we also started working on constructing dams," he said.

Speaking about his anti-government campaign, the PTI chairman told the charged crowd to gear up for the Islamabad march as he was still deliberating over the final date; he has indicated earlier that it would be after May 20.

Khan said the PTI would not allow the imposition of "thieves" on the country and demanded early elections. "Let the masses decide who will rule the country. We will not let a US-backed government in Pakistan."