 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick 'secretly in love' with Khloe Kardashian, fans says 'they are soulmates'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Scott Disick secretly in love with Khloe Kardashian, fans says they are soulmates
Scott Disick 'secretly in love' with Khloe Kardashian, fans says 'they are soulmates'

Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian could be the best reality TV couple, predict fans.

In a resurfaced video from one of the previous episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the father-of-three is spotted engaging in a flirtatious conversation with ex Kourtney's younger sister.

“This is a nice way to wake up. And I'm not talking about the view baby…” he quipped as he lay alongside Khloe.

“I'm talking about me and you,” Scott clarified, as he caressed Khloe’s arm.

The clip was captioned: "Scott's secretly in love with Khloe.”

Meanwhile, fans were quick to jump on the bandwagon to create theories about the potential pair.

“To be honest, I always thought that Khloe and Scott would be a great couple if he hadn't gotten with Kourtney,” one wrote.

“I am convinced Khloe and Scott were soulmates in another life and no one can tell me otherwise,” another added.

However, on their new reality show, The Kardashians, Khloe has maintained that Scott 'is like a brother to me.'

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle avoided 'like a plague' with 'freezing cold' boos

Meghan Markle avoided 'like a plague' with 'freezing cold' boos
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'frostiness' with royals 'quite telling' after Jubilee

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'frostiness' with royals 'quite telling' after Jubilee
Amber Heard makes NEW remark on 'women's rights' after Johnny Depp TikTok

Amber Heard makes NEW remark on 'women's rights' after Johnny Depp TikTok
Nick Cannon goes beyond 8th baby: 'If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..'

Nick Cannon goes beyond 8th baby: 'If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..'
Kanye West breaks up with Kim Kardashian doppelganger Chaney Jones!

Kanye West breaks up with Kim Kardashian doppelganger Chaney Jones!
Justin Bieber postpones shows, says his 'sickness getting worse'

Justin Bieber postpones shows, says his 'sickness getting worse'
Actor Matthew McConaughey urges 'gun responsibility' at White House podium

Actor Matthew McConaughey urges 'gun responsibility' at White House podium
Camille Vasquez: Johnny Depp lawyer is fast-tracked to partner after Heard trial win

Camille Vasquez: Johnny Depp lawyer is fast-tracked to partner after Heard trial win
Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg leave fans in stitches with stubborn money video

Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg leave fans in stitches with stubborn money video

Johnny Depp posts his first TikTok video to mesmerise his 'treasured fans'

Johnny Depp posts his first TikTok video to mesmerise his 'treasured fans'
Video: When Johnny Depp mocked Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

Video: When Johnny Depp mocked Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

Queen's great-granddaughter Lilibet resembles her father Prince Harry: Photos

Queen's great-granddaughter Lilibet resembles her father Prince Harry: Photos

Latest

view all