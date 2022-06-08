Scott Disick 'secretly in love' with Khloe Kardashian, fans says 'they are soulmates'

Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian could be the best reality TV couple, predict fans.



In a resurfaced video from one of the previous episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the father-of-three is spotted engaging in a flirtatious conversation with ex Kourtney's younger sister.



“This is a nice way to wake up. And I'm not talking about the view baby…” he quipped as he lay alongside Khloe.



“I'm talking about me and you,” Scott clarified, as he caressed Khloe’s arm.

The clip was captioned: "Scott's secretly in love with Khloe.”

Meanwhile, fans were quick to jump on the bandwagon to create theories about the potential pair.

“To be honest, I always thought that Khloe and Scott would be a great couple if he hadn't gotten with Kourtney,” one wrote.

“I am convinced Khloe and Scott were soulmates in another life and no one can tell me otherwise,” another added.

However, on their new reality show, The Kardashians, Khloe has maintained that Scott 'is like a brother to me.'