COAS General Bajwa leads tri-service military delegation to China

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Vice Chairman Central Military Commission of China General Zhang Youxia. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa led a senior-level tri-service military delegation of Pakistan to China from June 9 to 12 where they held wide-ranging discussions with the senior military leadership and other government departments of China.



An apex meeting was held on June 12 wherein the Pakistani side was headed by COAS General Bajwa while the Chinese side was led by Vice Chairman Central Military Commission of China General Zhang Youxia, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The two sides discussed their perspectives on the international and regional security situation. They expressed satisfaction with the defence cooperation between the two countries, it added.

Pakistan and China reaffirmed their strategic partnership in challenging times and agreed to continue the regular exchange of perspectives on issues of mutual interest.

Both sides also vowed to enhance their training, technology and counter-terrorism cooperation at the tri-service level.