 
pakistan
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Pakistan observes World Desertification and Drought Day

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

The World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought is being observed today (Friday) to raise awareness about the methods of preventing desertification and recovering from a drought.

This year’s slogan of the day is “Rising Up from Drought Together”.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, in her message on the World Desertification and Drought Day, stressed the need to set in motion the work on improving drought preparedness and building drought resilience.

She said we cannot stop droughts from happening but we can prepare for them by conserving our water.

The minister said Pakistan is striving to achieve the voluntary Land Degradation Neutrality Targets by 2030.

