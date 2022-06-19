 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Inflation protest’: Imran Khan to announce PTI’s future strategy today

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Photo: Twitter @PTIofficial
PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Photo: Twitter @PTIofficial
  • Imran Khan says future course of action will be decided today.
  • Says PTI shielded nation from global inflation.
  • "Oppression and force cannot stop people from raising their voices," says Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: PTI is all set to stage a nationwide "peaceful demonstration" tonight against rising inflation on the call of their leader, Imran Khan.

A day earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had announced he would share his future course of action in his party's countrywide protest — slated for today (Sunday) — against inflation.

Chairing a meeting of his party spokespersons, the former prime minister said that the future course of action will be decided along with the nation in today's (June 19) protest.

"Oppression and force cannot stop the people from raising their voices," he added.

During the meeting, the PTI chairman congratulated the members, especially ex-energy minister Hammad Azhar, on Pakistan's removal from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list.

Talking about the rising prices in the country, Khan said that the PTI shielded the nation from global inflation.

"The current government does not care about the people or the future of the country," he said, adding that the "situation will be out of control if the economy was destabilised."

Imran Khan further claimed that the "coalition government is putting the future of the nation at stake just to save themselves" and alleged that the government is destroying the institutions to keep itself in power.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry called the people belonging to big cities, including Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar to protest against "high inflation and lawlessness".

Taking to Twitter, Fawad asked people to protest at Shah Abbas Chowk in Multan, Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Faisalabad, Commercial Market in Rawalpindi, F-9 Park in Islamabad, Liberty Chowk in Lahore, Shahrae Qaideen in Karachi.

More From Pakistan:

Will ailing Pervez Musharraf return to Pakistan?

Will ailing Pervez Musharraf return to Pakistan?
Energy crisis: Markets, shopping malls to close by 9pm in Islamabad

Energy crisis: Markets, shopping malls to close by 9pm in Islamabad
PM Shehbaz congratulates army chief after Pakistan completes FATF’s action plans

PM Shehbaz congratulates army chief after Pakistan completes FATF’s action plans
WATCH: Faisal Javed’s ‘musical interference’

WATCH: Faisal Javed’s ‘musical interference’
PPP to form next government, claims Asif Ali Zardari

PPP to form next government, claims Asif Ali Zardari
Imran Khan to announce future course of action in tomorrow's protest

Imran Khan to announce future course of action in tomorrow's protest
Petition filed against Dania Shah for posting Aamir Liaquat's indecent video

Petition filed against Dania Shah for posting Aamir Liaquat's indecent video
After Sindh, Punjab to close markets at 9pm in a bid to conserve energy

After Sindh, Punjab to close markets at 9pm in a bid to conserve energy
Terrorist tasked to assassinate Imran Khan, claims Fayyaz Chohan

Terrorist tasked to assassinate Imran Khan, claims Fayyaz Chohan
PIA returns passenger’s dollar-filled pouch

PIA returns passenger’s dollar-filled pouch
Karachi traffic police launch 'free vehicle repairing service' for monsoon rains

Karachi traffic police launch 'free vehicle repairing service' for monsoon rains
Pakistan, TTP conclude Kabul talks: Zabiullah Mujahid

Pakistan, TTP conclude Kabul talks: Zabiullah Mujahid

Latest

view all