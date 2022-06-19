 
world
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Reuters

US NSA Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

By
Reuters

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Photo: Reuters/file
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Photo: Reuters/file 
  • US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19.
  • He met in person with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Luxembourg for four-and-a-half hours on Monday.
  • It was not immediately clear whether positive test would affect Sullivan's travel plans.

WASHINGTON: US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said, a week before he is due to accompany President Joe Biden to a meeting of the Group of Seven advanced economies.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Sullivan had not been in close contact with Biden, and was asymptomatic. It was his first COVID infection, she said.

Related items

Sullivan met at the White House on Friday with Senegal's foreign minister, Aissata Tall Sall, the White House said on Saturday. He met in person with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Luxembourg for four and a half hours on Monday.

It was not immediately clear whether the positive test would affect Sullivan's travel plans.

The White House announced last week that Biden would travel to southern Germany for the Group of Seven summit and continue on to Spain for a NATO summit in late June.

More From World:

NATO warns of long Ukraine war as Russian assaults follow EU boost for Kyiv

NATO warns of long Ukraine war as Russian assaults follow EU boost for Kyiv
Daesh claims attack on Sikh temple in Kabul that killed two

Daesh claims attack on Sikh temple in Kabul that killed two
WATCH: Joe Biden falls from his bike, remains uninjured

WATCH: Joe Biden falls from his bike, remains uninjured
Protests intensify over India military recruitment plan, government tweaks scheme

Protests intensify over India military recruitment plan, government tweaks scheme
India's Russian coal purchases spike despite sanctions

India's Russian coal purchases spike despite sanctions
Joe Biden defends meeting with Saudi prince Mohammad bin Salman

Joe Biden defends meeting with Saudi prince Mohammad bin Salman
41 dead, millions stranded as floods hit Bangladesh, India

41 dead, millions stranded as floods hit Bangladesh, India
Elon Musk asks followers if TikTok is 'destroying civilisation'

Elon Musk asks followers if TikTok is 'destroying civilisation'

Attack on Sikh temple in Kabul kills two

Attack on Sikh temple in Kabul kills two
Oil slumps 6% to four-week low on recession worries, strong dollar

Oil slumps 6% to four-week low on recession worries, strong dollar
EU backs Ukraine's membership bid to 'live the European dream'

EU backs Ukraine's membership bid to 'live the European dream'
US FDA opens way to COVID vaccines for children under five

US FDA opens way to COVID vaccines for children under five

Latest

view all