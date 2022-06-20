 
Men's fashion returns to normal in Paris after Covid

Paris: It is back to the old ways for men´s fashion week, which kicks off in Paris on Tuesday, with the last pandemic-era restrictions cleared and the surprise return of Hedi Slimane of Celine, who had previously called official fashion shows "obsolete".

Even during previous waves of infections, the fashion crowd was never particularly keen to see their make-up smudged by a mask or their partying constrained by social distancing.

But with the last restrictions on international travel dropped, this week will see the return of several big names, including US designers Tom Browne, known for his creative shows, and Matthew Williams of Givenchy.

The biggest surprise, however, is the return of Slimane, creative director of Celine and one of the most influential figures in men´s fashion of recent decades, who will close out the week on Sunday.

One of the key brands within the LVMH group, Celine last presented as part of the official fashion calendar in February 2020, before Slimane dramatically announced that the traditional timetable was "obsolete" and "archaic".

"These days, creating a sense of event and rarity seems more essential than an obligatory exercise at a fixed time," he told Le Monde at the time, and has since been releasing collections for men and women at his own pace, often with films shot in luxurious settings around France.

The house did not respond to a query about its change of heart. (AFP)

