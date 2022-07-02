CJCSC Gen Raza, Irani president discuss 'long-lasting defence cooperation'

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza meeting Iran President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisol-Sadati in this photo released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on July 2, 2022.

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Iran President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisol-Sadati have expressed the desire for "meaningful and long lasting security and defence cooperation", the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The resolve was expressed as Gen Raza undertakes an official visit to Iran.

According to a statement by the military’s media wing, during the meeting, "matters of bilateral strategic interest and regional security environment including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two countries were brought into the discussion".

Both sides displayed "a desire to initiate meaningful and long-lasting security and defence cooperation between the two countries", said the statement.



Chairman JCSC also held separate meetings with Defence Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, Chief of General Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani and Commander of Air Force Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi.

"The dignitaries discussed measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and pledged to continue to forge deeper ties," read the ISPR statement.



Both sides highlighted that common borders should be "Borders of Peace and Friendship", it added.



The Iranian military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at General Staff Headquarters a smartly turned-out contingent presented 'Guard of Honour' to the Chairman Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.