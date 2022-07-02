 
world
Saturday Jul 02 2022
By
AFP

Indian landslide search enters third day with 25 dead

By
AFP

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

Search for survivors buried under a landslide in Indias northeast enter its third day. — AFP/File
Search for survivors buried under a landslide in India's northeast enter its third day. — AFP/File 

  • Security forces, disaster relief teams race against clock to find any more survivors.
  • Most victims were reserve soldiers from Territorial Army.
  • Eighteen people have so far been pulled alive from earth with no more rescued overnight.

GUWAHATI: The search for survivors buried under a landslide in India’s northeast entered its third day Saturday with 25 bodies pulled from the rubble and nearly 40 people still missing.

Security forces and disaster relief teams raced against the clock to find any more survivors trapped under the debris at a railway construction camp in Manipur state.

Most of the victims were reserve soldiers from the territorial army who had been working on the railway project.

Eighteen people have so far been pulled alive from the earth with no more rescued overnight, an army statement said, while 12 reservists and 26 civilians remain missing.

Related items

The situation at the scene of the landslide was “still serious” with rainfall and bad weather hampering rescue efforts, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

India’s remote northeast has been pummelled by heavy rainfall in recent weeks, triggering landslides and floods.

Dozens were killed in the region after flooding last month, with relentless rains causing landslides and inundating homes.

Earlier this year, at least 10 people, including a four-year-old child, were killed in floods and landslides after unusually heavy rains hit several parts of India.

Experts say climate change is increasing the number of extreme weather events around the world, with damming, deforestation and development projects in India exacerbating the human toll.

More From World:

High up in Turkish valleys, Afghan shepherds dream of home

High up in Turkish valleys, Afghan shepherds dream of home
Iran man kills teenage daughter for honour

Iran man kills teenage daughter for honour
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind murder of Hindu tailor: officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind murder of Hindu tailor: officials
Rs50 service tax on Rs20 cup of tea shocks train passengers

Rs50 service tax on Rs20 cup of tea shocks train passengers
US approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes

US approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes
Marvels of evolution: Pandas and their extra 'false' thumb

Marvels of evolution: Pandas and their extra 'false' thumb
Giant snails the size of rats eat houses in Florida

Giant snails the size of rats eat houses in Florida
Good news: Whatsapp might soon allow you to hide online status

Good news: Whatsapp might soon allow you to hide online status
Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan to receive highest US civil award

Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan to receive highest US civil award
Mysterious rocket from unknown origin crashes into moon: NASA

Mysterious rocket from unknown origin crashes into moon: NASA
At least five killed in magnitude 6.1 quake on Iran Gulf coast

At least five killed in magnitude 6.1 quake on Iran Gulf coast
Ukraine army accuses Russia of firing phosphorus bombs on Snake Island

Ukraine army accuses Russia of firing phosphorus bombs on Snake Island

Latest

view all