Archie, Lilibet the REAL reason behind Prince Harry’s latest legal battle in the UK?

file footage

Prince Harry is gearing up to find out whether his legal case against UK Home Security can go forward, and according to a statement obtained by Newsweek, it seems like his children, Archie and Lilibet, are his number one reason for the legal battle.

According to reports, Prince Harry’s legal team is due to appear in court on July 7 to know whether his lawsuit against the UK Government over a security row can go ahead; the Duke lodged the complaint against the Home Office after being denied personal protective security while in the UK.

In fact, a statement issued by Harry’s legal team makes his motive for the lawsuit clear, stating: “The goal for Prince Harry has been simple — to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country.”

The statement also says: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”

The official document also highlights what brought the legal case forward from Prince Harry’s side, stating: “During his last visit to the UK in July 2021 — to unveil a statue in honour of his late mother — his security was compromised due to the absence of police protection, whilst leaving a charity event.”

“After another attempt at negotiations was also rejected, he sought a judicial review in September 2021 to challenge the decision-making behind the security procedures, in the hopes that this could be re-evaluated for the obvious and necessary protection required.”



