 
sports
Thursday Jul 07 2022
By
M Muzamil Asif

KPL will happen this year, Shahid Afridi tells BCCI

By
M Muzamil Asif

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

KARACHI: Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi, who often raises his voice for Kashmir, gave a clear message to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) will happen take place this year.

Speaking to the press, after being signed as the brand ambassador of KPL 2 at a local hotel on Thursday, Afridi said the league is an opportunity for young cricketers and no one can take it away.

"Would you like to give any message to BCCI and Indian cricket fans about KPL season 2," Afridi was asked during the press conference. "I just want to tell them, 'KPL 2 is happening'," Afridi replied wittily.

Last year, BCCI threatened foreign players and asked them to pull out of the KPL. As a result, a couple of foreign cricketers withdrew from the event at the very last moment.

Meanwhile, the cricketer announced to play a couple of matches in the upcoming edition of the league from Jammu Janbaz.

"They [KPL management] are not letting me retire," said Afridi, who was signed as a mentor of the newly-introduced franchise.

"I will try my best to play a couple of matches. It's the love of my fans who still want to watch me playing," he added.

It must be noted here that KPL season 2 is planned to take place from August 1 to 14 in Muzaffarabad. 

More From Sports:

Pak vs SL: Pakistan squad member contracts COVID-19

Pak vs SL: Pakistan squad member contracts COVID-19
‘I will miss you,’ Sania Mirza says in au revoir to Wimbledon

‘I will miss you,’ Sania Mirza says in au revoir to Wimbledon
Romanian tennis player forced to change bra before Wimbledon match

Romanian tennis player forced to change bra before Wimbledon match
Arch-rivals Pakistan, India to clash in Asia Cup 2022 next month

Arch-rivals Pakistan, India to clash in Asia Cup 2022 next month
SL vs Aus: Big blow for Sri Lanka as three players get COVID-19 ahead of second Test

SL vs Aus: Big blow for Sri Lanka as three players get COVID-19 ahead of second Test
Babar Azam lauds Fahad Mustafa’s new movie

Babar Azam lauds Fahad Mustafa’s new movie
Missing mountaineers Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali traced

Missing mountaineers Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali traced
'Game-changer': New Zealand Cricket to pay women and men equal match fees

'Game-changer': New Zealand Cricket to pay women and men equal match fees
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow tons help England to pull off record chase and level series

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow tons help England to pull off record chase and level series
Officials investigate racist abuse allegations during England-India Test match

Officials investigate racist abuse allegations during England-India Test match
'Rawalpindi Express' takes Harmain bullet train from Makkah to Madina

'Rawalpindi Express' takes Harmain bullet train from Makkah to Madina
Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest mountaineer to summit Nanga Parbat

Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest mountaineer to summit Nanga Parbat

Latest

view all