 
world
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Reuters

New UK finance minister deletes tweet erroneously saying Japan's Abe had died

By
Reuters

Friday Jul 08, 2022

British new Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain, July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble
British new Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain, July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

  • "May he rest in eternal peace," UK minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted.
  • Britain's finance ministry says Zahawi had made a genuine mistake.
  • Japanese premier says Abe, 67, was in a grave condition.

LONDON: Britain's new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi sent his condolences on Friday to Japan in the mistaken belief that former prime minister Shinzo Abe had died after being shot by an attacker, although Abe is still alive.

Zahawi, appointed on Tuesday as the government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson started to collapse, later deleted the tweet.

Britain's finance ministry said Zahawi had made a genuine mistake and was expressing his reaction to a horrific incident.

Related items

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot on Friday while campaigning for a parliamentary election. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Abe, 67, was in a grave condition.

"Heart breaking news from Japan," he wrote on Twitter at 06:07 local time. "PM Shinzo Abe has died after being shot by an attacker. We enter politics to serve and try and make the world a better place, a good man has lost his life in pursuit of that noble aim.

"May he rest in eternal peace."

Johnson, who will step down in the coming months after his Conservative Party turned against him, said he was "utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones".

More From World:

Indian top court grants journalist Mohammed Zubair interim bail in alleged hate speech case

Indian top court grants journalist Mohammed Zubair interim bail in alleged hate speech case
In pictures: Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat to perform pinnacle of Hajj pilgrimage

In pictures: Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat to perform pinnacle of Hajj pilgrimage
Watch: One of world's oldest elephant passes away at 65

Watch: One of world's oldest elephant passes away at 65
Doing my best to help underpopulation crisis, Elon Musk says after twin reveal

Doing my best to help underpopulation crisis, Elon Musk says after twin reveal
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe in 'grave condition' after being shot

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe in 'grave condition' after being shot
Over 100 Sikh guards lost jobs in Toronto due to no-beard policy

Over 100 Sikh guards lost jobs in Toronto due to no-beard policy
War looms large over G20 event as Russia meets rivals in Bali

War looms large over G20 event as Russia meets rivals in Bali
Russia rejoices over Boris Johnson's downfall: the 'stupid clown' has gone

Russia rejoices over Boris Johnson's downfall: the 'stupid clown' has gone
Woman arrested for physically assaulting street vendor

Woman arrested for physically assaulting street vendor

Man assaults woman for kicking his car

Man assaults woman for kicking his car
Wedding takes place without bride and groom

Wedding takes place without bride and groom

Latest

view all