Saturday Jul 09 2022
Spain’s Pamplona bull-running fiesta back with a bang after COVID ban

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

PAMPLONA, Spain: Thousands of revellers wearing white clothes and red scarves filled the streets of Spain's Pamplona as the bang of a firecracker kicked off the first San Fermin bull-running festival since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

A light rain did nothing to dampen the spirits of a sea of people packing the northern city's Townhall Square, their clothes already drenched with the red wine and sangria that flow freely during the eight-day festival, made famous by Ernest Hemingway's novel "The Sun Also Rises".

The annual event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions. Animal rights groups want it banned for good.

Many participants drink and dance all night.

The runs, during which six purpose-bred fighting bulls chase runners through the narrow streets of Pamplona's Old Quarter over a stretch of 800 metres (0.5 mile), will start on Thursday and continue for a week, including the weekend, when they are usually the most dangerous because of larger crowds.

There are eight runs in total, and usually each lasts between three and five minutes. They end at the bullring, where the animals are corralled before reappearing in the evening bullfight, when they are killed.

Dozens of animal rights activists wearing dinosaur costumes protested on Tuesday in Pamplona, chanting "Bullfighting is prehistoric!"

The festival is dangerous for the humans too. At least 16 runners have lost their lives down the years, the last casualty being a man gored by a bull in 2009.

