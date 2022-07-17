PP-140 Sheikhupura by-election result 2022

PTI's Khurram Shehzad Virk (L) and PML-N's Mian Khalid Mehmood. — Geo.tv

Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

In the PP-140 constituency of Lahore, PML-N has fielded Mian Khalid Mehmood, PTI gave the ticket to Khurram Shehzad Virk, and TLP’s candidate is Chaudhry Javed Iqbal.

Latest election result in PP-140

Party Candidate Votes PML-N

Mian Khalid Mehmood

1550 PTI

Khurram Shehzad Virk

2159

The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.





