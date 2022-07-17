PP-140 Sheikhupura by-election result 2022

Sunday Jul 17, 2022
Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.
In the PP-140 constituency of Lahore, PML-N has fielded Mian Khalid Mehmood, PTI gave the ticket to Khurram Shehzad Virk, and TLP’s candidate is Chaudhry Javed Iqbal.
Latest election result in PP-140
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|PML-N
|Mian Khalid Mehmood
|1550
|PTI
|Khurram Shehzad Virk
|2159
The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.