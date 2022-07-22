Seventeen crowned 7-time million sellers after 'Sector 17' sets an outstanding record

The Popular Korean Boy band has marked their name in K-pop history by selling million plus copies of their albums for seven straight years crowing them as 'seven-time million' sellers.

On July 21st, HYBE Labels and Pledis Entertainment revealed that Seventeen’s 4th full repackaged album Sector 17 has sold over 1032,238 copies in the first three days of its release.

The repackaged album contains 4 additional songs from Seventeen’s 4th full-length album Face the Sun which was released in May 2022.

In addition to Face the Sun being the only repackaged K-pop album to sell over a million copies within the first week, the title track World of Sector 17, topped iTunes Top Chart in 28 countries

Sector 17 is about the journey that members of Seventeen take to face the sun. The repackaged album finishes the journey by finding a new world in which they end up becoming the blazing sun itself.

Seventeen made their debut on May 26, 2015, with their first album 17 Carat becoming the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to chart Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ list.