 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Seventeen crowned 7-time million sellers after 'Sector 17' sets an outstanding record

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Seventeen crowned 7-time million sellers after Sector 17 sets an outstanding record
Seventeen crowned 7-time million sellers after 'Sector 17' sets an outstanding record

The Popular Korean Boy band has marked their name in K-pop history by selling million plus copies of their albums for seven straight years crowing them as 'seven-time million' sellers.

On July 21st, HYBE Labels and Pledis Entertainment revealed that Seventeen’s 4th full repackaged album Sector 17 has sold over 1032,238 copies in the first three days of its release.

The repackaged album contains 4 additional songs from Seventeen’s 4th full-length album Face the Sun which was released in May 2022.

In addition to Face the Sun being the only repackaged K-pop album to sell over a million copies within the first week, the title track World of Sector 17, topped iTunes Top Chart in 28 countries

Sector 17 is about the journey that members of Seventeen take to face the sun. The repackaged album finishes the journey by finding a new world in which they end up becoming the blazing sun itself.

Seventeen made their debut on May 26, 2015, with their first album 17 Carat becoming the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to chart Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ list.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian brushes off claims her son Mason’s on social media: ‘Fake accounts’

Kourtney Kardashian brushes off claims her son Mason’s on social media: ‘Fake accounts’
Meghan Markle suspected Victoria Beckham of giving ‘scoop’ to journalists

Meghan Markle suspected Victoria Beckham of giving ‘scoop’ to journalists
Khloé Kardashian’s fans brutally troll Tristan Thompson, details inside

Khloé Kardashian’s fans brutally troll Tristan Thompson, details inside
Bebe Rexha, ITZY team up for 'Break My Heart Myself'

Bebe Rexha, ITZY team up for 'Break My Heart Myself'

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson have ‘insane chemistry’: ‘They’re more in love’

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson have ‘insane chemistry’: ‘They’re more in love’
Britney Spears shocks the internet with explicit selfies

Britney Spears shocks the internet with explicit selfies
Prince Harry blasted for environment lecture at UN despite 'private jet' travels

Prince Harry blasted for environment lecture at UN despite 'private jet' travels
Prince Harry plans to ‘expose’ Camilla in bombshell memoir

Prince Harry plans to ‘expose’ Camilla in bombshell memoir
K-Pop band: THE BOYZ announces comeback plans

K-Pop band: THE BOYZ announces comeback plans
First look at Penelope’s glow up in season 3 of Bridgerton

First look at Penelope’s glow up in season 3 of Bridgerton
Prince George flashes adorable smile in birthday portrait by Kate Middleton

Prince George flashes adorable smile in birthday portrait by Kate Middleton

Latest

view all