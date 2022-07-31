 
pakistan
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Nawaz who decided on no-trust motion now talking about leaving govt: Rasheed

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Sheikh Rasheed addresses a press conference. — PID/file
Sheikh Rasheed addresses a press conference. — PID/file

  • Sheikh Rasheed says country in an "economic jam".
  • Says Pakistan has still not secured funds under IMF programme.
  • Says China has "extreme reservations" regarding US conditions for aid.

Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who decided to oust former premier Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence, is now considering the option of leaving the government.

"The decision on the no-confidence motion was made in London. The same Nawaz Sharif is now talking about leaving the government," Rasheed tweeted, once again turning his guns to the PML-N leadership.

He said that the country is in an "economic jam" and the people cannot pay bills of electricity and gas alongside a fixed tax.

Related items

The politician went on to say that the coalition government "just keeps holding ineffective press conferences" while Imran Khan has "taken over" after a brief campaign.

"The government is at zero, while he [Imran Khan] has become a hero," said Rasheed, a close aide of the former PM.

In a separate tweet, Rasheed further stated that "neither China, Dubai, Qatar nor Saudi Arabia helped Pakistan this time", nor has the country secured funds under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

"China has extreme reservations regarding the US conditions for the aid, while [Pakistan is left with] reserves enough for only 45 days instead of 90 days," the Awami Muslim League leader wrote.

Rasheed then criticised JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying that he and outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) "have the same stance" on the integration of former Federally Administered Tribal Areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

More From Pakistan:

Rupee to see improvement 'in next two weeks', Miftah Ismail says

Rupee to see improvement 'in next two weeks', Miftah Ismail says
Pak Army, FC busy restoring connectivity in flood-hit areas: ISPR

Pak Army, FC busy restoring connectivity in flood-hit areas: ISPR
Early morning drizzle turns weather pleasant in Karachi

Early morning drizzle turns weather pleasant in Karachi
Pakistanis advised to mask up at Muharram gatherings amid COVID-19 outbreak

Pakistanis advised to mask up at Muharram gatherings amid COVID-19 outbreak
Pakistan sends another delegation to Kabul for peace talks with TTP

Pakistan sends another delegation to Kabul for peace talks with TTP
Punjab makes declaration on finality of prophethood (PBUH) mandatory for nikkah

Punjab makes declaration on finality of prophethood (PBUH) mandatory for nikkah
AGP says endorsed Justice Tariq Masood's views in JCP meet on merit of nominees

AGP says endorsed Justice Tariq Masood's views in JCP meet on merit of nominees
Legal fraternity's take on SC releasing JCP meeting audio

Legal fraternity's take on SC releasing JCP meeting audio
PM Tanveer Ilyas for robust accountability in Azad Kashmir

PM Tanveer Ilyas for robust accountability in Azad Kashmir
Three injured in grenade blast at football match in Quetta

Three injured in grenade blast at football match in Quetta
Imran Khan, Miftah Ismail trade barbs after rupee plunges to record low against dollar

Imran Khan, Miftah Ismail trade barbs after rupee plunges to record low against dollar
PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Balochistan after rain death toll crosses 120

PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Balochistan after rain death toll crosses 120

Latest

view all