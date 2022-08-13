 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling team up for Universal’s movie ‘The Fall Guy’

Hollywood star Emily Blunt has reportedly joined the cast of Ryan Gosling’s upcoming movie The Fall Guy, Universal Pictures confirmed.

As per the studio press release, the upcoming film, inspired by the classic 1980s ABC TV series of the same name, will hit the theatres on March 1, 2024.

While the plot details have been kept under wraps, it has been reported that the film will be directed by David Leitch of Bullet Train.

Created by Glen A Larson, the original show ran on ABC from 1981 to 1986, and featured Lee Majors as a Hollywood stuntman who, to make ends meet, has a side hustle as a bounty hunter.

Douglas Barr co-starred as his sidekick and Heather Thomas as a fellow stunt actor.

Blunt, who was most recently seen in Jungle Cruise opposite Dwayne Johnson, is currently working on another project from Universal.

She is also part of an ensemble cast of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which also stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon.

