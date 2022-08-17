PM Shehbaz congratulates Gen Bajwa on receiving UAE’s highest civil award

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — PID/Twitter

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday congratulated Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for receiving UAE's highest civil award, the Order of Zayed or Order of the Union Medal.

The army chief was awarded for making significant contributions to furthering bilateral ties between both countries.

Taking on Twitter, PM Shehbaz wrote: "Congratulations to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa on the conferment of Order of the Union by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan."

The prime minister said that the award has been an honour for COAS General Bajwa and for Pakistan.

"The relationship between our two brotherly countries has gone from strength to strength," he added.



The award was bestowed on COAS General Bajwa by UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia was the last recipient of the Award in December 2021.