Tuesday Aug 23 2022
BTS Suga prepares cute gifts for his BTS companions

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

BTS Suga uses his woodcraft to make wooden gifts for his BTS companions and fans applaud his gesture
BTS Suga makes woodcraft gifts for his other BTS companions and fans are drooling over the sweet gesture.

On Saturday, August 20, ARMY cheered for BTS member Suga as he posted a video of him learning a new skill at a carpentry workshop.

As reported by Music Mundial, the rapper has always been fond of this craft as was seen in In The Soop, and this time, he went forward to formally spend time on his interest.

In the video, Suga is seen working on seven pieces of whale-shaped cutting boats, each for other BTS members.

The whale represents a special bond between the ARMY and BTS as it symbolizes the love of the ARMY for Whalien 52, a 2015 release of BTS from his album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2.

Fans became emotional as they witnessed Suga's heartfelt gesture of him making gifts for his BTS family.

As apparent in the video, Suga carefully pays attention to the instructor's guidelines regarding the choice of wood, process, sizes, shapes and etc.

The video also shows him adding his own touch to the wood pieces while slowly learning about the ropes.



