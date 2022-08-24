 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Garner was forced to stay away from Ben Affleck and Lopez wedding

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Jennifer Garner was forced to stay away from Ben Affleck and Lopez wedding

Jennifer Garner's conflicting shooting schedules reportedly forced her to miss out Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding ceremony last week in Georgia.

The mother of Affleck's three kids was reportedly invited to attend the star-studded event, but she kept herself busy in shooting to avoid the cameras and controversy.

It's also a fact that her conflicting shooting schedules in Texas for her upcoming series also kept her away from the event.

Deadline reported earlier in the week that the star was forced to pull out of JJ Abrams' series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends on Apple TV due to scheduling conflicts.

As a result, the series was dropped by the network altogether, although the production company, Bad Robot, have revealed that they intend to find another home for it.

The show is based off of Amy Silverstein's memoir of the same name, detailing how she relied on her friends and their bonds while waiting for a second life-saving heart transplant.

Garner is currently filming for The Last Thing He Told Me in Texas, another series slated for release on Apple TV, while Affleck and Lopez continue to bask in the joy of their second wedding.

Garner was supportive of her ex-husband’s new marriage to Jennifer Lopez. Jen Garner (who shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with Ben) wants to have a good relationship with Affleck for the sake of their children.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck calls Jennifer Lopez's children 'blessing and a gift'

Ben Affleck calls Jennifer Lopez's children 'blessing and a gift'
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin head for divorce after 25 years of marriage

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin head for divorce after 25 years of marriage
Anthony Horowitz defends Bond’s attitude: ‘lives by different moral code’

Anthony Horowitz defends Bond’s attitude: ‘lives by different moral code’
Ben Affleck makes 'emotional' wedding speech to wife Jennifer Lopez: ‘everything happens for a reason’

Ben Affleck makes 'emotional' wedding speech to wife Jennifer Lopez: ‘everything happens for a reason’
Hillary Clinton opens up about her marriage life with Bill Clinton: ‘not for everybody’

Hillary Clinton opens up about her marriage life with Bill Clinton: ‘not for everybody’
Meghan Markle reveals she was ‘so tired’ with her pregnancies

Meghan Markle reveals she was ‘so tired’ with her pregnancies
Meghan Markle calls out strict royal rules after sharing horrific fire story

Meghan Markle calls out strict royal rules after sharing horrific fire story
Prince Harry’s memoir will ‘elevate him’: ‘Not in his DNA to destroy Royals’

Prince Harry’s memoir will ‘elevate him’: ‘Not in his DNA to destroy Royals’
Meghan Markle slammed for taking a ‘punch’ at Royal Family in podcast

Meghan Markle slammed for taking a ‘punch’ at Royal Family in podcast
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be ‘cold-shouldered’ by Queen?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be ‘cold-shouldered’ by Queen?

'House of the Dragon’: Paddy Considine speaks up about filming first episode's ‘brutal’ birth scene

'House of the Dragon’: Paddy Considine speaks up about filming first episode's ‘brutal’ birth scene
Faye Brookes is a sight for sore eyes in new pictures

Faye Brookes is a sight for sore eyes in new pictures

Latest

view all