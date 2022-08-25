 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 25 2022
Web Desk

Jennifer Flavin will ‘always cherish’ time spend with Sylvester Stallone

Web Desk

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

File Footage 

Jennifer Flavin confirmed that she has filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone after spending 25 years together.

In an statement issued to People Magazine, the former American model said she will always adore the time spend with the Rocky star.

“I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone,” the businesswoman said.

“While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters,” she added.

“I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward," concluded Jennifer, who filed for divorce on 19th August and requested that her name be changed to Flavin legally.

The cause of the couple’s split is still unknown, however, as per documents obtained by OK! Magazine, Jennifer accused Sylvester of moving marital funds without her knowledge.

"Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," the legal paperwork read.

"Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor," the documents added.

The former flames share three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25 while Sylvester is also father to Seargeoh, 43, and Sage, who died in 2012 with ex-wife Sasha Czack.

Meghan Markle’s Archie, Lilibet ‘added to Netflix payroll’ for ‘quick cash’

Prince William stays loyal to the Queen and monarchy thanks to Diana

Harry Styles came up with ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ score in impressive time

Sylvester Stallone denies reports of getting divorce from Jennifer Flavin over his dog

Princess Charlene’s marriage to Albert plagued by ‘ancient curse’

Vivica A. Fox says Will Smith deserves ‘second chance’ after apologizing to Chris Rock

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘threatening’ Royal Family with UK return

Karl Stefanovic laughs off at Meghan Markle’s reaction to fire scare in Archie’s room

Prince William recalls his 'friendly kickabouts' with Jill Scott in personal note

Demi Lovato talks of horrible experience of being ‘controlled’ by managing team

Khloe Kardashian steals Kylie Jenner's beauty event as she goes full-on Barbie in hot pink outfit

Amber Heard’s cheating scandal against Johnny Depp leaked by former pal

