KE to revise bills for consumers using up to 200 units

Image of electricity grids (representational) — Canva/file

KE says it is revising bills for consumers using up to 200 units.

The revised bills will be available on August 26.

Bills can be collected from KE's operational customer centres throughout city.

After the federal ministry of energy issued a notification about the alteration of June's Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA), K-Electric (KE) has announced that it will provide non-time-of-use (Non-ToU) residential customers with revised electricity bills for the month of August if their electricity usage is equal to or less than 200 units, The News reported on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the KE on Thursday, the revised bills will be available on August 26 and can be collected from the KE's operational customer centres throughout the city. Agricultural customers in KE territory are also eligible for FCA relief from the government.

As per the notification issued by the ministry of energy (Power Division), Government of Pakistan on August 25, "XWDISCOs and K-Electric are directed to implement the following with immediate effect: Non-ToU Domestic (Protected) consumers having 200 units of consumption would only pay Rs3.8972/unit in the August 2022 billing month. Non-ToU Domestic (Non-Protected) consumers having 200 units of consumption and private agriculture consumers shall not pay any FCA in August 2022 billing month." XWDISCOs are public-sector utilities that distribute power.



For the convenience of pertinent consumers, the due date for August bills has also been extended to August 30 by the power utility. Furthermore, the customer care centres of K-Electric will remain open for extended hours this week. The extended timings for Friday and Saturday are till 8pm, while on Sunday, these centres will be open to customers till 5pm.

Violent protests

Violent protests occurred outside KE’s Landhi and Korangi offices on Thursday, which caused damage to the properties of the power utility and its staff. The KE later lodged five FIRs against miscreants.

The power utility, as per its press statement, suffered severe losses in its offices in Korangi, Landhi, and Malir, among others. Due to the damage done to the KE's IBCs, especially in Landhi and Korangi, both will be closed for the time being.

Warning about stern action against violent attacks, the KE spokesperson said, "While we respect citizens’ right to peaceful protest, some miscreants are using it as an opportunity to instigate violence and create a law and order situation in the city. On Thursday, severe damage was caused to our customer-facing offices, and our staff members were tortured, which will not be taken lightly."

As many as five FIRs have been lodged by the KE and CCTV footage has been shared with the law enforcement authorities for the identification of the lawbreakers. "We have also established contact with the Commissioner Karachi, who has assured us of all possible legal cooperation to safeguard KE’s properties and staff. We would like to assure you that the negative elements causing riots and vandalism will be dealt with strictly according to the law."

The spokesperson further added, "It is critical to understand that any change in the price of electricity is made at the level of the Government of Pakistan and the NEPRA Authority in line with relevant laws of the country, all the power distribution companies of Pakistan including K-Electric execute those decisions. The changing geopolitical and economic circumstances have resulted in a hike in the cost of electricity, which is beyond K-Electric’s control. Amid the ongoing situation, the power shortfall continues to persist 24/7, and as a result, we are compelled to conduct loadshed to manage any gaps. Where it is possible for the company and when shortfall shrinks, KE also passes the relief to the customers instantly."