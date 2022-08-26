 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Justin Long gushes over Britney Spears as he recounts working with her on 'Crossroads'

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

File Footage 

Justin Long recalls how "disarmingly down-to-earth" Britney Spears was despite being a famous singer at the time when they filmed Crossroads.

In an interview Entertainment Tonight, The Wave actor talked about the time he worked with the Toxic singer on their 2002 coming-of-age movie.

"I remember her being so down-to-earth, like disarmingly down-to-earth," the actor told the outlet. "I remember being struck by how normal and easygoing she seemed for all the hoopla surrounding her."

At the time when the singer filmed the romantic-comedy, she already had two best selling albums to her name and was a well-known name around the world.

"And then a couple of years later seeing what the paparazzi did to her, it was really sad that we live in that kind of culture that can do that to a human being. She was so nice to everyone," Long added.

The Barbarian actor previously shared his experience on how kind Spears was on set with him in a 2020 Instagram post while the mother of two was under the conservatorship.

“I remember being slightly nervous to work with Britney Spears - she was such a massive star in 2002 (as she still is). When she introduced herself to me in the makeup trailer, I was disarmed by how sweet and NOT famous she seemed - just a nice girl (not yet a woman) from Louisiana. She immediately made me feel comfortable...” he wrote.

Lung continued: “Britney seemed to get exponentially more tense (totally understandably) whenever we walked off set with her bodyguard 'Big something' (my memory is so bad but I remember really liking him - a massive, warm, friendly, terrifying guy), People would clamor to get to her and paparazzi were constantly lurking behind trees, in bushes, etc.”

“Years later, when the tabloid frenzy surrounding Britney reached a fever pitch, I remember feeling so sorry for her,” Lung went on. “Nobody deserves to be hounded and harassed like that - least of all a very sweet person - one who behaved kindly towards a young nervous actor who occupied a much lower rung on the hierarchical ladder of that film set.”

Spears got her freedom from the legal binding in November 2021 and often shares on her social media handles how much her family abused her during the 13-year-long conservatorship.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez accused of firing dancers based on zodiac signs: ‘Hearsay but true’

Jennifer Lopez accused of firing dancers based on zodiac signs: ‘Hearsay but true’
Prince George and Princess Charlotte won’t be called by their royal titles anymore

Prince George and Princess Charlotte won’t be called by their royal titles anymore
Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine goes grocery shopping with boyfriend amid parents’ divorce

Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine goes grocery shopping with boyfriend amid parents’ divorce
Meghan Markle cast as 'the bad guy' by royals because she's 'self-made'

Meghan Markle cast as 'the bad guy' by royals because she's 'self-made'
Kelly Clarkson addresses impact of Brandon Blackstock divorce on kids

Kelly Clarkson addresses impact of Brandon Blackstock divorce on kids
Why Amber Heard’s ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ getting delayed?

Why Amber Heard’s ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ getting delayed?
Kylie Jenner’s ‘bored attitude’ towards exciting fan welcomes criticism online

Kylie Jenner’s ‘bored attitude’ towards exciting fan welcomes criticism online

Sylvester Stallone steps out for first time since wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce

Sylvester Stallone steps out for first time since wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce
Academy president talks Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars slap: ‘Will it be brought up?'

Academy president talks Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars slap: ‘Will it be brought up?'
'Competitive' Prince Harry praised for his 'wonderful' cause

'Competitive' Prince Harry praised for his 'wonderful' cause
Diana was 'desperate' to explore 'different kind of royalty' before car crash

Diana was 'desperate' to explore 'different kind of royalty' before car crash
Queen and Charles' silence on Diana's death anniversary may spark backlash

Queen and Charles' silence on Diana's death anniversary may spark backlash

Latest

view all