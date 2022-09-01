 
Kartik Aaryan opens up about his dating life amid Sara Ali Khan split

Kartik Aaryan admitted that he hasn't been in a relationship for 'over 1 year', days after ex-Sara Ali Khan insinuated otherwise on Koffee with Karan.

During a recent interview, the Love Aaj Kal actor stated, "I have been single for the past 1.25 years, I don't know about anything else."

When the interview questioned about 1.25 years being a 'very specific timeline', the 31-year-old actor replied with a revealing blush.

Soon after realising his comment, Kartik immediately ate his words and said, "I have been single for the past 1 year."

The Pyar Ka Punchnama actor further clarified, "I am not reducing the time period slowly...it just was not precise."

Digging further, the interviewer quipped whether Kartik will maintain that he is in a relationship with his work, to which the actor replied, "No it's not like that. But I am single. That's about it."

Earlier, Kartik repeatedly denied rumours of a relationship with his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara. 

