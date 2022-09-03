Imran Khan expresses deep sorrow over loss of life, property in Bahawalpur jalsa

PTI chairperson Imran Khan addressing a public gathering in Bahawalpur on September 3, 2022. — Instagram

Imran Khan calls it a difficult time for people.

Khan says PDMA should collect data on loss incurred so far as it will help with relief activities.

PTI leader says PM Shehbaz steals people's money while they work hard.

BAHAWALPUR: PTI chairperson Imran Khan on Saturday said that God has put Pakistan through a great test while lamenting the loss of life and property in the recent floods.

Addressing his supporters during a party gathering in Bahawalpur, the former prime minister said that the floods have caused destruction and it’s a difficult time for people.

Khan said that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) should collect data on the loss incurred due to floods so far, as it will help with relief activities.



“We’ll find out how many homes and fields were destroyed,” Khan added, while urging the people to come together for the support of affectees.

Following his consolation messages for flood victims during the party gathering, Khan turned to target his political opponents again.

While pointing his guns at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PTI leader said that while the nation is working hard, he steals their money and takes it abroad.

“You should never follow a leader who begs from other countries,” PTI chief said, addressing his followers at the gathering in Bahawalpur.

“Ten years ago, I asked them where they got the money from to buy property worth billions,” Khan added.

Criticising PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, the PTI chief said that she denies having property in Pakistan, let alone in London.

“Poor Maryam does not even own property, can’t afford a two-time meal,” he said, adding that the Sharif and Zardari family has been looting the country’s money since the last 30 years.

Taking a dig at dissenters, Khan said that the nation has awakened and it’s the end of turncoats.

“Those who sold their conscience have been left in the old Pakistan,” the former PM remarked.