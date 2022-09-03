 
pakistan
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan expresses deep sorrow over loss of life, property in Bahawalpur jalsa

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

PTI chairperson Imran Khan addressing a public gathering in Bahawalpur on September 3, 2022. — Instagram
PTI chairperson Imran Khan addressing a public gathering in Bahawalpur on September 3, 2022. — Instagram  

  • Imran Khan calls it a difficult time for people. 
  • Khan says PDMA should collect data on loss incurred so far as it will help with relief activities.
  • PTI leader says PM Shehbaz steals people's money while they work hard. 

BAHAWALPUR: PTI chairperson Imran Khan on Saturday said that God has put Pakistan through a great test while lamenting the loss of life and property in the recent floods. 

Addressing his supporters during a party gathering in Bahawalpur, the former prime minister said that the floods have caused destruction and it’s a difficult time for people.

Related items

Khan said that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) should collect data on the loss incurred due to floods so far, as it will help with relief activities.

“We’ll find out how many homes and fields were destroyed,” Khan added, while urging the people to come together for the support of affectees.

Following his consolation messages for flood victims during the party gathering, Khan turned to target his political opponents again.

While pointing his guns at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PTI leader said that while the nation is working hard, he steals their money and takes it abroad.

“You should never follow a leader who begs from other countries,” PTI chief said, addressing his followers at the gathering in Bahawalpur.

“Ten years ago, I asked them where they got the money from to buy property worth billions,” Khan added.

Criticising PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, the PTI chief said that she denies having property in Pakistan, let alone in London.

“Poor Maryam does not even own property, can’t afford a two-time meal,” he said, adding that the Sharif and Zardari family has been looting the country’s money since the last 30 years.

Taking a dig at dissenters, Khan said that the nation has awakened and it’s the end of turncoats.

“Those who sold their conscience have been left in the old Pakistan,” the former PM remarked.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan’s catastrophic flooding death toll nears 1,300 as relief operation continues

Pakistan’s catastrophic flooding death toll nears 1,300 as relief operation continues
Schools, colleges to reopen in Balochistan from Sept 5

Schools, colleges to reopen in Balochistan from Sept 5
PM Flood Relief Fund to be audited by private firm to ensure transparency

PM Flood Relief Fund to be audited by private firm to ensure transparency
Former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari officially renounces British nationality

Former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari officially renounces British nationality
Bentley stolen from London found in Karachi

Bentley stolen from London found in Karachi
Pakistan flood toll rises with 25 children among 57 more deaths

Pakistan flood toll rises with 25 children among 57 more deaths
Iconic 'wow, grape' meme to be sold as NFT to help flood victims in Pakistan

Iconic 'wow, grape' meme to be sold as NFT to help flood victims in Pakistan
By-poll in NA-157: An election down to the wire

By-poll in NA-157: An election down to the wire
Pakistan vows to bring back 'normalcy' after cataclysmic floods kill over 1,200

Pakistan vows to bring back 'normalcy' after cataclysmic floods kill over 1,200
High flood of 560,000 cusecs to hit Kotri Barrage

High flood of 560,000 cusecs to hit Kotri Barrage

Fact-check: Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt donate for Pakistan floods?

Fact-check: Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt donate for Pakistan floods?
Preparing aid to flood-ravaged Pakistan: US military

Preparing aid to flood-ravaged Pakistan: US military

Latest

view all