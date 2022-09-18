Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make 'gorgeous couple': Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman looked in awe of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bond in an unearthed video.

Ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour of Australia, the Big Little Lies star opened up on her favourite moment with the couple.

Nicole called Harry and Meghan a "gorgeous couple" who don’t need any advice.

"Oh, gosh no, I think they’ve already (won the Australian people over),” the actor told Marie Claire. "I don’t think they need any tips, I think they’re incredibly endearing anyway.

"What a gorgeous couple, right?" she said.

Nicole continued: “I loved her holding the umbrella while he was talking.

"It was so sweet, so loving," she added.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes were recently told that their children Archie and Lillibet will not be given HRH status.

A source told The Sun: “Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security.

"There have been a lot of talks over the past week. They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess.

“But they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH."