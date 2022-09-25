 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry abandoned William on Scotland flight by 'mistake', not 'anger'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Prince Harry took no offence of Prince Charles' ban on Meghan Markle at Balmoral, says a source close to the couple.

Speaking to Telegraph, the insider revealed that Harry missed his RAF flight to Scotland alongside Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex out of pure 'mistake.'

"It was just a mistake," they said.

"This wasn't about causing or taking offence. It was simply the protocol and [the Sussexes] were always going to respect that."

This comes after The Sun reported Harry missed the flight out of anger over Charles not allowing Meghan to accompany him to Scotland. 

They claimed: "Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight."

Harry's separate flight arrived in Aberdeen five minutes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

