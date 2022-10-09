 
Prince Harry will most likely never become King

There is a new line of succession to the British throne after Queen Elizabeth's death.

Prince William could have become king directly after Queen Elizabeth II only if Charles had died before her, according to Robert Hazell, a professor of government and the constitution at the University College London.

"When William becomes king, Kate will become queen," Hazell said. "There is nothing to prevent William becoming king, other than his own premature death."

The Duke of Sussex will most likely never see the throne, as he's behind Prince William and Middleton's children, according to the line of succession determined by Buckingham Palace.

After William, his eldest son, Prince George, is next in line for the royal throne.

"If William were to die before Charles, then on the death of Charles, Prince George would become king," Hazell said. Charlotte and Louis follow George in the line of succession.

Only after William and Middleton's children are ineligible to take the throne would Prince Harry be able to become king. This is still true even though he has stepped back from royal life — he is still in the royal line of succession.

