Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) arrival blessing for humanity: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation in Islamabad, on August 13, 2022. — Prime Minister's Office

Nation is celebrating 12th Rabi ul Awal with religious zeal and fervour across Pakistan

PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Alvi congratulate nation on this blessed day.

Day dawns with 31 gun-salutes at the federal capital and 21 gun-salutes in provinces.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the humanity was waiting for centuries for arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) so that he could dismiss dark clouds of ignorance, oppression, cruelty and exploitation.

The nation is celebrating Eid Milad un Nabi, a day of spiritual significance in Islam as it is the anniversary of the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

As per lunar calendar, this special day is celebrated on the 12th of Rabi ul Awal every year with religious zeal and fervor to manifest reverence, respect and commitment to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was sent as a blessing for the entire universe and humanity.



In his message on the occasion, PM Shehbaz said: "Allah sent our last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a blessing for the believers." He congratulated the nation on the birth anniversary of the holy prophet (PBUH).

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a guide, support and refuge for the oppressed, needy, orphans, widows, poor and slaves, he added.

The prime minister said the Prophet (PBUH) led the humanity on the path to his Creator and his life was the embodiment of all the qualities of the preceding prophets and messengers of Allah.

“Allah may give us the courage and strength to completely follow the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” he concluded.

President Alvi felicitates Muslims

President Dr Arif Alvi also felicitated the Pakistani nation and Islamic Ummah on the occasion of the blessed arrival of the "mercy for all the worlds", the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a message on Eid Milad un Nabi, Alvi said the arrival of Prophet (PBUH) was good tidings for relieving the suffering of humanity.

“His prophethood made visible the difference between good and evil, the darkness of ignorance was removed, the customs of non-believers were abolished, the name of the lone Creator of the universe was magnified and hearts of the humanity shone with the purity of the oneness of Allah," the president said.

He said that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) became the source of saving people free from slavery.

“If today we want peace, serenity, tranquility and well-being of others and if we want truth, honesty and progress then we have to adopt the life and high moral values of the society structured by our holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)."

President Alvi prayed to Allah Almighty to give everybody the capacity and courage to adopt the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with entirety and wholeness as the success and triumph laid in following life and teachings of Prophet (PBUH).

Eid Milad un Nabi celebrations

This special day dawned with 31 gun-salutes at the federal capital and 21 gun-salutes at provincial capitals while special prayers are offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

A beautiful illuminated view of Chagla-street-Kharadar, decorated with lights in connection of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, in Karachi. — INP

Special conferences, events and Mehfil-e-Milad will be held to pay respect to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), whose life and teachings are a beacon of light for mankind.



Meanwhile, sweets and food will be distributed in markets, orphanages and neighbourhoods as a ritual for the blessed day.

The streets bathe in colourful lights right when the moon sighting marks the first day of the holy month and remain the same all month long.



People illuminate streets, buildings, and mosques across the country with beautiful lights and buntings in celebration.

Every year, the government, religious organisations, milad committees, and individuals plan a large number of other activities, comprising processions, seminars, conferences, and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.

Preparations for the small and big processions will originate from 40 different areas in the federal capital, which will later incorporate with the main procession for 12th Rabi ul Awal.

In Karachi, arrangements for the main procession have been completed and the main route for it, MA Jinnah Road has been blocked for traffic. Security personnel have also been deployed on the routes.