Robbie Coltrane, the larger-than-life Scottish actor who played the beloved half-giant Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died on Friday at the age of 72.

The actor also provided the voice in the BBC adaptation of his children's book.

Reacting to his death journalist Richard Eden said, "King Charles will be sad to learn of Robbie Coltrane's death. The Scottish actor provided the voice in the BBC adaptation of his children's book, The Old Man Of Lochnagar. Charles performed the narration."

Many fans were hoping that the King will issue an official statement on the actor's death.

Coltrane's more than four-decade-long career ranged from roles in the James Bond films "GoldenEye" and "The World Is Not Enough" to the lead in the 1990s British TV series "Cracker", as criminal psychologist Dr. Edward 'Fitz' Fitzgerald.

Born March 30, 1950, in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, Anthony Robert McMillan changed his professional name as a homage to celebrated jazz musician John Coltrane.

He was a gifted comic actor and a star of Britain's 1980s alternative comedy boom, playing a string of television roles that included regular appearances in "The Comic Strip Presents ..." anthology series. In 1987, he rose to greater prominence starring alongside Emma Thompson in John Byrne's mini-series "Tutti Frutti" as doomed lead singer Big Jazza McGlone in a tale of fictional Scots rock 'n' roll band The Majestics.















