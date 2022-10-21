 
world
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Reuters

Here's how a lettuce outlasted former UK PM Liz Truss

By
Reuters

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Screengrab shows a decorated lettuce with a picture of ex UK PM Liz Truss.— The Daily Star video
Screengrab shows a decorated lettuce with a picture of ex UK PM Liz Truss.— The Daily Star video

To the strains of Britain's national anthem, a national newspaper on Thursday declared a lettuce the victor in a race to see if it could outlast Liz Truss, after the under-fire prime minister resigned.

The tabloid Daily Star set up a live feed on Friday showing the unrefrigerated iceberg next to a photo of Truss, asking readers: "Which wet lettuce will last longer?"

It later expanded the tableau, adding a wig, a face and grasping hands to the vegetable, as well as two British flags, a pasty on a plate and a red mug bearing the legend "Keep Calm and Carry On", a slogan used to raise morale in Britain during World War Two.

More than 12,000 Twitter users were watching the feed as Truss announced her resignation outside the prime minister's Downing Street residence.

Moments later, as viewer numbers hit 21,000, "God Save the King" rang out as a hand reached across the table and set Truss's photo on its back and the caption, "The lettuce has outlasted Liz Truss" appeared.

The stunt echoed a comment at the other end of Britain's journalistic spectrum. In a column published last week titled "The Iceberg Lady", the Economist magazine described Truss as having "the shelf-life of a lettuce".

Truss's political role model, 1980s prime minister Margaret Thatcher, was widely known as the Iron Lady.

Appointed on Sept. 6, Truss succumbed to mounting pressure after being forced to sack her finance minister and closest political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng, following a disastrously received economic package that sent shockwaves through financial markets.

More From World:

Malala Yousafzai urges world to support women of Iran

Malala Yousafzai urges world to support women of Iran
Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trillion by 2030

Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trillion by 2030
Who will replace Truss as UK prime minister? Sunak? Mordaunt? Johnson?

Who will replace Truss as UK prime minister? Sunak? Mordaunt? Johnson?
Iranian trainers on the ground help Russia with Ukraine drone attacks, US says

Iranian trainers on the ground help Russia with Ukraine drone attacks, US says
At least 150 killed in two days of fighting in Sudan’s south

At least 150 killed in two days of fighting in Sudan’s south
Why UK PM Liz Truss resigned? Here's all you need to know

Why UK PM Liz Truss resigned? Here's all you need to know
Liz Truss steps down as UK's prime minister

Liz Truss steps down as UK's prime minister
Live snake on plane horrifies business-class passengers

Live snake on plane horrifies business-class passengers
WATCH: Furry police corporal becomes internet sensation

WATCH: Furry police corporal becomes internet sensation
Explainer: What's going on with UK PM Liz Truss

Explainer: What's going on with UK PM Liz Truss
China defends 'fighting spirit' of Xi's foreign policy

China defends 'fighting spirit' of Xi's foreign policy
US considering joint weapons production with Taiwan

US considering joint weapons production with Taiwan