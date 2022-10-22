 
world
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Reuters

US CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

By
Reuters

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Dr Rochelle Walensky, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on the monkeypox outbreak, in Capitol Hill in Washington, US, September 14, 2022. — Reuters
Dr Rochelle Walensky, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on the monkeypox outbreak, in Capitol Hill in Washington, US, September 14, 2022. — Reuters

  • CDC says Rochelle Walensky is up to date on vaccines.
  • Walensky had not previously tested positive, CDC says.
  • Walensky was not at the White House late this week.

WASHINGTON: The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night and is experiencing mild symptoms, the CDC said in a statement on Saturday.

A spokesperson said Walensky was not at the White House late this week and did not meet with any senior US officials before testing positive.

She attended the World Health Summit in Berlin on Monday and Tuesday, the spokesperson said, adding that she wore a mask at all times except when eating or publicly speaking. She returned to the United States on Wednesday.

The CDC said that the director is up to date on vaccines and had not previously tested positive. Walensky is isolating at home, where she will participate in planned meetings virtually.

More From World:

Plane crash in New Hampshire kills all on board

Plane crash in New Hampshire kills all on board
Indian man arrested for posing as army officer on matrimonial site

Indian man arrested for posing as army officer on matrimonial site
Woman marks 100th birthday by staging her own art exhibition

Woman marks 100th birthday by staging her own art exhibition
WATCH: Chinese ex-President Hu Jintao escorted out of party Congress

WATCH: Chinese ex-President Hu Jintao escorted out of party Congress
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Iranian climber thanks supporters after competing without hijab

Iranian climber thanks supporters after competing without hijab
Protests rage in Iran's southeast, amid crackdown call

Protests rage in Iran's southeast, amid crackdown call
Johnson flies back to UK to attempt comeback, Sunak leads PM race

Johnson flies back to UK to attempt comeback, Sunak leads PM race
Meloni takes charge as PM as Italy swings to the right

Meloni takes charge as PM as Italy swings to the right
Taliban kill six Daesh members in Kabul raid

Taliban kill six Daesh members in Kabul raid
Five Indian soldiers killed in chopper crash near China border

Five Indian soldiers killed in chopper crash near China border
Trump ordered to testify in Capitol assault probe

Trump ordered to testify in Capitol assault probe