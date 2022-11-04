SC to hear appeal against de-seating of PTI MPAs on Nov 9

Image showing the exterior of the Supreme Court of Pakistan's building in Islamabad. — Supreme Court website

Three-member Supreme Court bench to hear the case

CJP to lead bench comprising Justice Mansoor, Justice Ayesha.

De-seated lawmakers moved Supreme Court against ECP verdict.

ISLAMABAD: A three-member Supreme Court of Pakistan bench will take up an appeal against the de-seating of 25 PTI members of provincial assembly (MPAs) on November 9, 2022.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial will head the bench comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha Malik.

Defecting their political party, PTI, these members had voted for PLM-N Vice President Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in the election for the Chief Minister of Punjab on April 16.



The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified these alleged defectors on May 23.

These included five elected MPAs on seats reserved for women and minorities after a reference filed by PTI chairman Imran Khan seeking the removal of defectors from the assembly.

The case was heard by a three-member bench of the ECP, comprising Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Mohammad Jatoi.



Later the deserters and former MPAs moved to the Supreme Court to challenge the ECP ruling.



The votes of the dissident lawmakers got Hamza a total of 197 votes, which is well over the 186 required for a simple majority. However, it did not work out for the PML-N leader as dissident MPAs were de-seated from the house later.

The de-seated lawmakers are Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Saeed Akbar Khan, Mohammad Ajmal, Abdul Aleem Khan, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Mohammad Amin Zulqernain, Malik Nauman Langrial, Mohammad Salman, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Nazir Ahmed Khan, Fida Hussain, Zahra Batool, Mohammad Tahir, Aisha Nawaz, Sajida Yousaf, Haroon Imran Gill, Uzma Kardar, Malik Asad Ali, Ijaz Masih, Mohammad Sabtain Raza, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Mehar Mohammad Aslam and Faisal Hayat.