Thursday Nov 10 2022
Ahsan Iqbal says Governor Rule last resort

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

  • Ahsan Iqbal says Imran upset the nation. 
  • Says the Centre may impose the governor's rule in Punjab. 
  • Says the PTI activists are disturbing commuters by closing GT Road.

Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives said that a 'cricketer' has put the nation on tenterhooks. The federal government could exercise its power to impose governor's rule in Punjab, he said.

The minister said this hours after Pakistan won a crucial match against New Zealand on Wednesday and cruised into the final of the ICC Men's World Cup currently underway in Australia. The minister highlighted Pakistan's victory. However, he took the occasion to disparage PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He said, without naming Khan directly, "I wish the cricketer had also played a part in creating unity in the nation." He stressed that cricket unites the nation.

Pakistan has surmounted major challenges by standing united on many occasions and the 18th Amendment, CPEC, and the National Action Plan are some examples to prove it, he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is mobilizing the international community using opportunities like the COP27 following the massive flood catastrophe that hit the nation earlier this year. The disaster caused losses worth a whopping $30 billion to the country, he said.

'There is one person,' the federal minister said, clearly referring to Imran Khan, who insists on causing chaos within the nation to fulfil his ego. The minister added that except for this individual, the entire nation stands together on the other side.

He said that if the government surrenders to Imran Khan, several other groups will also advance their agendas. So, the government will have to run the country in line with the law, he said.

The PML-N leader said that it is unfortunate that Imran Khan considers himself above the constitution of Pakistan as no one can ask him about matters like foreign funding and the Toshakhana case.

"We appear before courts and inquiry bodies even if we have false cases against us. But, Imran Khan cannot appear before the FIA," he asserted. He urged Imran Khan to abide by the law since he talks about one law, not two.

Ahsan Iqbal said that if the administration fails in provinces and attacks the Centre, the federal government has the authority to impose Governor's rule as this is the last resort. The federal government has the authority to call attention and give order if the provincial government fails, he said.

"The PTI is taking unfair advantage of its provincial government, by resorting to political hooliganism. They are making people's lives miserable by blocking roads," he said.

PTI activists are misbehaving with common people by closing different parts of the GT road. An attempt is being made to undermine the economy of the entire country, he said.

Whenever an incident takes place, the foremost SOP is to transport the wounded to the nearest hospital, he pointed out. The THQ Wazirabad, the DHQ Gujrat, and the Division Hospital Gujranwala are the nearest hospitals to the attack site but Imran Khan was taken to Lahore -- three hours away from the attack site. He asked why they had made this decision. 

