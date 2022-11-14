 
entertainment
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Dolly Parton honoured with $100M Courage & Civility Award From Jeff Bezos

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Dolly Parton honoured with $100M Courage & Civility Award From Jeff Bezos

Dolly Parton received an honourable Bezos award for Courage and Civility from Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sanchez.

On November 12, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos granted the $100M Courage & Civility Award to Dolly Parton.

Lauren Sanchez, Bezos's wife, said that the award recognises "leaders who aim high, find solutions and who always do it with civility." The money is granted “to direct to the charities that (recipients) see fit."

As per Deadline, Bezos said of Parton that she "embodies these ideals so thoroughly; she gives with her heart. What she’s done for kids, literacy and so many other things is just incredible."

After receiving the award, the 76-year-old country mega star exclaimed, "Wow! Did you say $100 million?"

She added, "When people are in a position to help, you should help, and I know that I’ve always said I try to put my money where my heart is… I will do my best to do good things with this money."

Parton has been widely known for her philanthropic endeavours. She founded the Dolly Foundation, which includes an Imagination library that grants free good quality books every month to over a million children all over the world.

In 2021, Parton used her royalties from Whitney Houston’s rendition of her song I Will Always Love You to purchase a strip mall in Nashville to support the local Black community. 

In 2020, Parton also financed the Moderna Covid vaccine through a $1 million donation to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center for its coronavirus research.



More From Entertainment:

Nick Carter feels 'good to be back' to his kids after death of brother Aaron

Nick Carter feels 'good to be back' to his kids after death of brother Aaron
Cristiano Ronaldo slams Manchester United over ‘lack of empathy’

Cristiano Ronaldo slams Manchester United over ‘lack of empathy’
Prince Harry marks Remembrance Day with special outing without royals

Prince Harry marks Remembrance Day with special outing without royals
Prince Harry, Prince William made King Charles’ 70th birthday a ‘nightmare’

Prince Harry, Prince William made King Charles’ 70th birthday a ‘nightmare’
Kate Middleton 'trying to bring about change' in UK

Kate Middleton 'trying to bring about change' in UK
Drake loses a bet of $2 million amid Adesanya lost in UFC

Drake loses a bet of $2 million amid Adesanya lost in UFC
Cruz Beckham drops vintage picture as he pays tribute to his Spice Girl mother Victoria

Cruz Beckham drops vintage picture as he pays tribute to his Spice Girl mother Victoria
Jeff Bezos to give most of his $124 billion fortune to charity

Jeff Bezos to give most of his $124 billion fortune to charity
Former royal protection officer reveals Prince Andrew 'screams and shouts' if ...

Former royal protection officer reveals Prince Andrew 'screams and shouts' if ...
John Aniston dead: Jennifer Aniston pens emotional note as father dies

John Aniston dead: Jennifer Aniston pens emotional note as father dies
Sylvester Stallone reveals to 'dislike' Arnold Schwarzenegger 'immensely'

Sylvester Stallone reveals to 'dislike' Arnold Schwarzenegger 'immensely'
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski spark dating rumors

Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski spark dating rumors