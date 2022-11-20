 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Jungkook leaves a mark on audience as he performs ‘Dreamers’ at FIFA Worldcup Opening Ceremony

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Jungkook wins the crowd as he performs on Dreamers at FIFA Worldcup Opening Ceremony
Jungkook wins the crowd as he performs on 'Dreamers' at FIFA Worldcup Opening Ceremony 

Jungkook, being his original, raw self, performed ‘Dreamers’ at FIFA Worldcup Opening Ceremony and wins the crowd all over again.

Dressed in black from head to toe, he made the crowd sing, dance and scream with him. As soon as the opening ceremony was live, Twitter erupted into praises for the much loved artist. Alongside Jungkook, Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi also performed.

Right after the performance, hashtags #Jungkook and #JungkookinQatar went viral. The song was officially launched before the ceremony and as Jungkook put up his electric show on the stage, the crowd went insane.

BTS is a globally loved singing group. It has won hearts all over the world through making meaningful music and bringing a splash of human emotions into their art. They are adored due to their quirky fashion sense as well as their raw and sincere music talent.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Beatrice reaction to Prince Andrew after his interview with Emily Maitlis: 'You have hurt our family'

Princess Beatrice reaction to Prince Andrew after his interview with Emily Maitlis: 'You have hurt our family'
Eva Longoria is ethereal in floor-length dress as she attends Global Gift Gala

Eva Longoria is ethereal in floor-length dress as she attends Global Gift Gala

Gigi Hadid goes glam in black denim pants as she steps outside in New York

Gigi Hadid goes glam in black denim pants as she steps outside in New York
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel proud to be honoured for insulting royal family?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel proud to be honoured for insulting royal family?
Prince Andrew planning to ‘flee’ to Bahrain amid royal exile?

Prince Andrew planning to ‘flee’ to Bahrain amid royal exile?
King Charles to ditch Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas tradition?

King Charles to ditch Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas tradition?
The Crown: Young Princess Elizabeth scenes added to heal rift with Royal Family

The Crown: Young Princess Elizabeth scenes added to heal rift with Royal Family

Shakira embraces being cool mom as she attends son Milan’s basketball game in sporty look

Shakira embraces being cool mom as she attends son Milan’s basketball game in sporty look

Kanye West advised ‘to be humble’ with his career being close to get ‘over’

Kanye West advised ‘to be humble’ with his career being close to get ‘over’

Chris Hemsworth comes face-to-face with ‘own morality’

Chris Hemsworth comes face-to-face with ‘own morality’
Julia Fox makes dress from leaves, says 'we all need to be crafty' ahead of 'dark times'

Julia Fox makes dress from leaves, says 'we all need to be crafty' ahead of 'dark times'
Kourtney Kardashian sparks concerns as she reveals feeling under the weather

Kourtney Kardashian sparks concerns as she reveals feeling under the weather