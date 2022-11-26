 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
AFP

Oscar-winning singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63

By
AFP

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Oscar-winning singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63
Oscar-winning singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63

Washington: Irene Cara, an Oscar-winning singer and actress who recorded the title tracks to the blockbuster 1980s movies "Fame" and "Flashdance," has died at age 63, her publicist said Saturday.

Cara was found deceased at her home in Florida on Friday, publicist Judith Moose told AFP, adding that the cause of death was unknown at this point.

"She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films," Moose said earlier in a written statement.

Cara is well-known for singing the title track of the 1980s film "Fame," which follows the lives of students at a performing arts high school in New York.

In the movie she played Coco Hernandez, a role written for her after she was initially cast as a dancer. Cara´s work earned her Grammy award nominations for best new artist and best female pop artist.

Cara also cowrote and performed the smash hit "Flashdance ... What a Feeling" for the 1983 movie of the same name, depicting the life of an aspiring dancer played by Jennifer Beals.

The tune earned Cara an Oscar for best original song in 1984 and two Grammys.

Cara was trained as a child in music, dance and singing, and appeared on stage and in television, including "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson -- at the time, a huge step to becoming someone in showbiz in America -- at a young age in the 1970s.

"This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can´t believe I´ve had to write this, let alone release the news," Moose wrote.

"Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I´ll be reading each and every one of them and know she´ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans," she added.

Later in her career Cara appeared in such films as "DC Cab" and "City Heat" and on various television shows. She also performed in theater and musicals.

More From Entertainment:

Emilia Clarke playfully poses outside ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired ice cream parlor

Emilia Clarke playfully poses outside ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired ice cream parlor

Emily Ratajkowski looks effortlessly chic as she takes her dog on morning walk

Emily Ratajkowski looks effortlessly chic as she takes her dog on morning walk

Is Britney Spears expecting baby with Sam Asghari?

Is Britney Spears expecting baby with Sam Asghari?
BTS wins Top 10 Artist Award at Melon Music Awards 2022

BTS wins Top 10 Artist Award at Melon Music Awards 2022

Victoria Beckham's London store has no queues amid backlash over David’s ambassadorship

Victoria Beckham's London store has no queues amid backlash over David’s ambassadorship
‘The Kardashians’ season 2 fails to impress fans: ‘Boring’

‘The Kardashians’ season 2 fails to impress fans: ‘Boring’
Stormzy publically supports Meghan Markle, asks critics to leave her alone

Stormzy publically supports Meghan Markle, asks critics to leave her alone

Emma Watson surprises her autistic fan

Emma Watson surprises her autistic fan
Queen Elizabeth ‘missed’ Prince Philip’s death?

Queen Elizabeth ‘missed’ Prince Philip’s death?
Leonardo DiCaprio highlights U.K zoo’s conservation work on Day of the Dead

Leonardo DiCaprio highlights U.K zoo’s conservation work on Day of the Dead
Royal fans say Sophie Wessex 'deserves' the 'Coronet of a Duchess'

Royal fans say Sophie Wessex 'deserves' the 'Coronet of a Duchess'
Shakira makes shocking revelations about Gerard Pique relationship amid tax fraud case

Shakira makes shocking revelations about Gerard Pique relationship amid tax fraud case