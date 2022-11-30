Majestic pictures show the world’s largest active volcano spew lava

By
Reuters

Updated Wednesday Nov 30 2022

Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began erupting on Sunday for the first time since 1984, ending its longest quiet period in recorded history.

The night sky above Hawaii's largest island glowed a hellish red as bright, hot lava sprang forth at the volcano's summit at around 11:30 pm local time on Sunday (0930 GMT Monday).

The lava is contained within the summit and does not threaten Hawaiians living downslope for now, the US Geological Service (USGS) said.

The service warned residents on Monday that volcanic gases and fine ash may drift their way.

Mauna Loa rises 13,679 feet (4,169 meters) above the Pacific Ocean, part of the chain of volcanoes that formed the islands of Hawaii. It last erupted in March and April of 1984, sending a flow of lava within 5 miles (8.05 km) of Hilo, the island's largest city.

Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency said it had opened two shelters on the island as a precaution but also emphasised that there are no signs that lava will threaten populated areas and that it had not issued any evacuation orders.

About half of all recorded eruptions of Mauna Loa had been confined to the summit, the agency said.

Take a look at the historic erupt:

Aerial view of fissure 3 fountains of lava erupting on the Northeast Rift Zone summit of Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii, U.S. November 29, 2022.- Reuters
The eruption of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is seen from Waikoloa Village, Hawaii, U.S November 28, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media.— Twitter @pfranci2
The Mauna Loa volcano on the island of Hawaii is shown in this March 25, 1984 handout photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, and released to Reuters on June 19, 2014.- Reuters
The Mauna Loa volcano on the island of Hawaii is shown in this 1975 handout photo provided by the US Geological Survey, and released to Reuters on June 19, 2014.- Reuters
A satellite image shows rifts of Hawaii's Mauna Loa Volcano in Hawaii, U.S. July 15, 2022.- Reuters
A satellite image shows lava flowing from Hawaii's Mauna Loa Volcano in Hawaii, U.S. November 28, 2022.- Reuters
Aerial photo captured during an overflight of the Northeast Rift Zone eruption of Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii, U.S. November 28, 2022.- Reuters
A view from Saddle Road of lava flowing from the Northeast Rift Zone downslope after the eruption of Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii, U.S. November 29, 2022.- Reuters
Lava is seen at Mauna Loa's summit region during an eruption as viewed by a remote camera of the U.S. Geological Survey in Hawaii, U.S. November 27, 2022. —Reuters
Helicopter cockpit aerial view of lava spewing out during Mauna Loa's eruption in Hawaii, U.S., November 28, 2022 in this still image taken from social media video.- Reuters
