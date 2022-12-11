 
Imran Khan imposed on state by ‘planners’: Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif addresses an event in Islamabad on August 5, 2022. — Online
Berating former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that the former did not rise to power suddenly, saying "planners" had decided to impose him on the state.

Addressing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers' convention in Sialkot Sunday, Asif said Khan always stabbed his friends in the back. Referring to Khan’s criticism of the institutions, the defence minister said he "slams his benefactor from dawn to dusk".

The deposed PM Imran Khan said that he made a mistake by granting the extension to General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, but on the other hand, he offered the then-army chief an extension to his tenure for life.

Imran Khan was brought to power under a plot, Asif said, adding that after destroying the young generation, the PTI chief was demanding elections.

Dubbing Khan an “experiment”, the federal minister said that the former was launched in 2012-13 under an “agenda”. “It was a wrong and disastrous experiment,” he added.

Referring to the alleged differences between the PTI and the PML-Q over the dissolution of the assemblies, the minister challenged Khan to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

‘PML-N leadership victimised’

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PML-N government, in the past, brought development and progress to the country.

Addressing PML-N workers’ convention in Rawalpindi today, she said inflation in PML-N's past tenure remained 2.3%.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his term as Chief Minister Punjab, served the public while on the other hand, the PTI government in Punjab destroyed the development of the province.

The minister said PML-N leadership was targeted and victimized in fake criminal cases. She said all charges against the PML-N leadership have been proven wrong.

