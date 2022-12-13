 
IHC grants 14-day protective bail to PM's son Suleman Shehbaz

By
Awais Yousafzai

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Suleman Shehbaz speaking to the media after appearing in Islamabad High Court. — Screengrab/Geo News
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted protective bail to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman for 14 days and directed him to appear before the court hearing the money laundering case against him.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq asked Suleman’s counsel about the court his client has to appear.

Amjad Pervez, Suleman’s lawyer, told the IHC CJ that his client has to appear before a special judge central in Lahore.

Justice Farooq, after learning this granted the protective bail to PM’s son and directed him to appear before the relevant court within 14 days.

In his petition before the IHC, Suleman contended that he left Pakistan in 2018 and the case was registered against him in 2020. He also shared that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had not issued a call-up notice to him, adding that he was declared a proclaimed offender by the court without any action.

The IHC had earlier ordered Suleman to surrender before it by December 13 and barred authorities from arresting him till then.

The court had issued the order after his client had assured the bench that Suleman would return to the country.

Following the court’s order, Suleman landed in Pakistan after spending over four years of self-exile in the United Kingdom on Sunday. 

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

