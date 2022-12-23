 
pakistan
Friday Dec 23 2022
'Found my soulmate': Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan announces third marriage

Friday Dec 23, 2022

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram
Reham Khan, who is a British-Pakistani journalist and former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, announced that she got married. 

Taking to Instagram, Reham shared several images to inform her followers of her third marriage with Mirza Bilal. 

The first image shows a picture of a couple holding hands, showing their wedding rings. 

"We tied the knot in a simple Nikkah ceremony in Seattle. My husband @mirzabilal__ refuses to wear gold as per Muslim tradition," she captioned the picture. 

Later, Reham shared images of herself in a wedding dress and along with her husband. "Found my soulmate," she wrote. 

"We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of ⁦Mirza Bilal⁩ parents & my son as my Vakeel," she further wrote on Twitter. 

As soon as the announcement was made, people started congratulating the couple. 

"Mubarak Mubarak," wrote a user with a heart emoji. 

"Congratulations be Happy in your life. Great decision," wrote another. 

"Congratulation may Allah bless you ameen," wrote one of the users. 

The British-Pakistani journalist was first married to Ijaz Rehman, who is a psychiatrist. The couple got married in 1993 and were divorced in 2005. Reham has three children from her first marriage who are based in the United Kingdom. 

He second marriage with Khan lasted for barely 10 months. The couple got married in 2014 and were divorced in 2015. 

Reham, after her divorce from Khan and his third marriage with Bushra Bibi, accused him of being "unfaithful". 

Later, Reham published her autobiography in 2018 titled "Reham Khan" which revolved around her marriage with the PTI chief. 

